- EUR/USD is gaining more than 0.90% on the day after the ECB’s monetary policy decision.
- ECB’s President Lagarde stated no rate cuts were discussed by the Governing Council.
- Divergence in monetary policy favors EUR/USD upside in the near term.
The EUR/USD rallies in the North American session as the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged and pushed back against easing monetary policy next year. That and the Federal Reserve’s dovish hold on Wednesday sponsored a leg-up in the pair. At the time of writing, the major trades at 1.0984 after bouncing from the day’s low of 1.0869.
President’s Lagarde hawkish message was heard by traders, which cut bets on ECB’s rate cuts
On Thursday, the ECB kept rates unchanged, with the deposit rate at 4%, the current level for the second straight meeting, and began discussing an exit of the PEPP buying-bond program, which would start after the first half of 2024. Euro (EUR) holders cheered the central bank’s decision, as shown by the EUR/USD reaction, rallying sharply towards 1.0990, unable to reach the 1.1000 figure.
Consequently, traders cut bets on ECB rate cuts for 2024, as the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said there were no discussions about easing monetary policy. She added that rates could stay at current levels at least for the first half of 2024, brushing aside cut speculations.
Across the pond, United States (US) data paints a Goldilocks scenario as Retail Sales exceeded forecasts. At the same time, claims for unemployment for the last week were lower than expected and trailed the prior report.
In the meantime, market participants continued to digest the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward easing policy. US Treasury bond yields continued to plunge, undermining the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the currency’s performance against six rivals, has fallen close to 1%, at 101.88.
The Eurozone’s calendar will feature Flash PMIs and the Balance of Trade ahead of the week. In the US, Flash PMIs would be released along with Industrial Production, and the Fed Regional Bank would commence to reveal Manufacturing Indices.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0999
|Today Daily Change
|0.0118
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|1.0881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0871
|Daily SMA50
|1.0724
|Daily SMA100
|1.0756
|Daily SMA200
|1.0826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0897
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0773
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0517
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.068
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0974
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1051
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1000 after hawkish Lagarde, optimistic Fed
EUR/USD remains strongly bid above 1.0950 and tests 1.1000 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The pair is supported by a sustained US Dollar weakness, a positive market mood and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde, following a no-change rate decision.
GBP/USD extends rally to fresh multi-month highs, flirts with 1.2800
GBP/USD extended its daily uptrend and climbed towards 1.2800 for the first time since late August. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the USD in the Fed aftermath and a relatively strong Pound Sterling on hawkish BoE guidance fuels the rally.
Gold with room to extend gains beyond $2,050 Premium
Having dropped below $2,030 following upbeat US economic data, Gold price is retesting $2,040 in the American morning. The dovish Fed pivot continues to weigh on the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Shibarium transactions surpass milestone, exceed 105 million
Shiba Inu, one of the largest dog-themed meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, recently surpassed a key milestone. Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s scaling solution, has recorded a total of 105.95 million transactions as of Thursday.
A hawkish BoE followed by an uneventful ECB announcement
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both left rates on hold on Thursday but unlike following the announcement of their counterparts in the US, there were no fireworks.