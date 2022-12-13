In the above daily chart, the market is on the front side of the bullish trend and there is every possibility that the price will continue higher into the in-the-money shorts towards 1.0800/50 in the days or weeks ahead.

As a consequence of the data, the terminal Fed rate is now down to 4.86% vs 4.98% prior to the report which is weighing heavily on the US Dollar and US Treasury yields. DXY, an index that measures the US dollar vs. a basket of currencies fell to a low of 103.923 having been as high as 105.095 on the day as investors give a sigh of relief with the US benchmarks rallying - The Nasdaq jumped over 500 points.

EUR/USD has rallied heavily as the US Consumer Price Index has come in below expectations, leaving the door wide open for a pivot from the Federal Reserve that meets this week to decide on its monetary policy path. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is up on the day by over 1%, with the bulk of its gains coming in a knee-jerk reaction to the US inflation data as illustrated below.

