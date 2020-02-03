EUR/USD has snapped its longest weekly losing streak in 14 months.

Comments by ECB's Lane have so far failed to put a bid under the EUR.

The pair remains trapped in a bearish channel.

EUR/USD eked out 0.61% gains last week, ending a four-week losing streak, which was the longest since November 2018.

Buyers struggle for follow-through

The preceding week's solid gain has so far failed to invite stronger buying pressure. The pair is currently trading at 1.1080, representing a 0.12% drop on the day, having faced rejection at 1.1095 during the Asian trading hours.

European Central Bank's (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said on Sunday that there cannot be a permanent disconnect between labor costs and prices and the rising labor costs will eventually reignite inflation. Lane added further that the central bank is on track toward its 2% inflation goal.

Even so, the single currency is struggling to extend Friday's 0.58% rise.

Downward trajectory intact

The pair is still trapped in a bearish channel as represented by the trendlines connecting Dec. 31 and Jan. 16 highs and Oct. 1 and Jan. 28 lows.

A channel breakout is needed to confirm a bullish reversal and expose the Jan. 16 high of 1.1173.

The breakout will likely remain elusive if the US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Jan), due at 14:45 GMT, betters estimates by a big margin. The pair may also take cues from the final German and Eurozone PMI numbers for January and speech by ECB's De Guindos and German Bundesbank's Weidmann.

Technical levels