EUR/USD slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 1.1000

- US Dollar Index inches higher following last week's rebound.
- EUR fails to capitalize on improving IFO sentiment data.
- Coming up: Speeches by ECB policymakers and FOMC Chairman Powell.
The EUR/USD pair posted modest losses last week and struggled to stage a decisive recovery on Monday. With the greenback preserving its strength in the second half of the day, the pair touched a fresh 10-day low of 1.1004 and was last seen trading at 1.1010, losing 0.1% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the headline German IFO Business Climate Index improved slightly to 95.0 in November from 84.6 in October and came in line with the market expectation. Commenting on the data, "It is too early to speak of a turnaround in the German economy," the IFO notes. "Industrial orders still are not satisfactory, export prospects have also darkened," to make it difficult for the shared currency to find demand.
USD starts week on firm footing
On the other hand, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index recovered to -1.3 from -5.1 and beat experts' forecast of -11.3 to help the greenback continue to stay strong against its major rivals.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, advanced to its highest level since November 13th at 98.38 during the American trading hours on Monday.
Later in the session, European Central Bank’s (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane and ECB policymaker Mersch will be delivering speeches. Additionally, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Chairman Powell will be delivering his prepared remarks at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce's 2019 Annual Meeting but is not expected to touch on the near-term policy outlook.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1011
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1023
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1073
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.1087
|Daily SMA200
|1.1174
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1088
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1014
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0921
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts down toward 1.10 amid trade hopes, German data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 as the US and China are reportedly close a deal. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, up on the day. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
Gold drops to near 2-week lows, below $1455 level
Gold edged lower through the early North-American session on Monday and dropped to near two-week lows, below the $1455 horizontal support in the last hour.
China puts IP and Forced Transfer on the table
Closed Thursday all day and close early on Friday — so if anything is going to happen in the markets, expect it to happen today, tomorrow, or Wednesday...