- Global market sentiment is cautious, with equities declining and bond yields rising, as investors anticipate further monetary tightening by central banks.
- July’s Fed minutes reveal a unanimous decision for a rate hike but growing caution among board members about potential over-tightening.
- US data: Initial Jobless Claims slightly better than expected at 239K; Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for August shows improvement.
- Eurozone reports a trade surplus of €23B, surpassing expectations. Upcoming data includes July’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).
EUR/USD registers modest losses for the fifth straight day, widening its distance from the 1.0900 figure amid a risk-off impulse spurred by the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting minutes, as well as woes of China’s economic slowdown.
Federal Reserve minutes and China’s economic slowdown weigh on the pair, while positive US data and EU trade balance provide limited support
The market sentiment remains downbeat, with global equities slumping while bond yields rise. Investors continued to assess that central banks could continue to tighten monetary conditions.
July’s Fed minutes showed the board members raised rates unanimously, even though some are leaning neutral, expressing worries about lifting rates too high. Most policymakers still see upside inflation risks, yet officials are taking a cautious approach to setting monetary policy, as they emphasized they would consider the “totality” of data to “help clarify the extent to which the disinflation process was continuing.”
Following Wednesday’s data release, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model portrays the US Q3 2023 GDP at around 5.8%, up from 4.1% on August 8. Given those developments, the swaps market has shown increased chances for a Federal Reserve 25 bps rate hike at the upcoming November meeting.
On Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed the last week’s Initial Jobless Claims, which fell to 239K, a tick lower than forecasts of 240K. At the same, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for August improved, with numbers hitting 12, exceeding the -10 contraction expected by analysts.
On the Eurozone (EU) front, the Trade Balance depicted a surplus of €23B, exceeding estimates of €18.3B. Before the weekend, the EU would report the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for July, with estimates of 5.3% YoY and 0.3% MoM. Core HICP is expected to remain sticky at 5.5% YoY.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
EURUSD is set to test the July 6 daily low of 1.0833 in the near term. Still, the EUR/USD 1.0800 figure should be up for grabs, followed by the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.0787. further downside is expected below the latter, as the 1.0700 psychological level would be up next. Conversely, the EUR/USD first resistance emerges at 1.0900, followed by the 50-DMA at 1.0974.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0862
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.0879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0994
|Daily SMA50
|1.0973
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0785
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0934
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0872
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1065
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0929
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0793
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0982
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium
EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.
Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium
Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.
XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible
For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.
COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval
COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.