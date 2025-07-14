EUR/USD drops 0.15%, extending losses amid tariff and data-driven volatility.

Trump hits EU and Mexico with 30% tariffs, lifting haven flows into USD.

EU pauses retaliatory tariffs until August to maintain diplomatic momentum.

The EUR/USD remains pressured during the North American session, below the 1.1700 figure as the Dollar got boosted by Trump unveiling new tariff letters on two of its largest trade partners, increasing appetite for haven assets. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1667, down 0.15%.

US President Donald Trump revealed levies of 30% on the European Union (EU) and Mexico last weekend. Initially, investors' sentiment deteriorated, but traders seem to be fading from Trump’s decision, amid speculation that Washington could backpedal on trade decisions.

Analysts cited by Reuters revealed that “Markets are really not willing to play the ups and downs of Trump’s communications on tariffs.” Traders are waiting for the release of inflation figures for June in the United States, Federal Reserve speeches, and Retail Sales data.

Across the pond, the EU revealed that it will extend its suspension of retaliatory duties on the United States (US) until early August, to keep communication channels open. The docket in the week would feature Industrial Production and the ZEW Survey Economic Sentiment for May and July, respectively, alongside the release of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for June.

Economic data from the United States will be crucial. The release of June’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise from 2.4% to 2.7% YoY. Core CPI is projected to hit the 3% threshold, from 2.8% to 3% YoY. If the readings come as expected, it justifies the Federal Reserve’s current monetary policy stance, amid speculation that inflation could be persistent.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reinforced her hawkish stance, stating that she sees the economy as healthy and is open-minded about the July Fed meeting. She noted that inflation has made progress toward the 2% goal, but it remains too high.

The EU May Industrial Production is expected to improve from -2.4% to 0.9%. The ZEW Survey of Economic Sentiment for July is projected at 37.8, up from 35.3. June Core HICP is expected at 2.3% YoY, unchanged compared to May. Headline HICP is expected to remain unchanged at 2%.

Euro technical outlook: EUR/USD clears 20-day SMA, further downside eyed

In the near term, the EUR/USD is neutral to bearishly biased, as the pair dipped below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.1677. As it achieves a daily close below the latter, sellers must clear the next support seen at 1.1650, before testing 1.1600. Up next lies the 50-day SMA at 1.1477.

From a momentum standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching its neutral line. Hence, a drop below its 50-neutral line could accelerate the pair’s drop.

For a bullish resumption, buyers must hurdle the 1.1700 figure before the July 10 high of 1.1749, followed by 1.1800 and the YTD high of 1.1829.