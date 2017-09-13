EUR/USD slips back to the 1.1970 area, near session lows

EUR/USD slips back to the 1.1970 area, near session lowsBy Pablo Piovano
EUR/USD surrendered some gains following the release of US data, and is currently hovering around the 1.1970/60 zone.
EUR/USD upside lost momentum ahead of 1.2000
Spot stayed apathetic after US producer prices came in below expectations during August. In fact, producer prices rose 0.2% inter-month during last month and 2.4% over the last twelve months.
Further data saw core producer prices rising at a monthly 0.1% and 2.0% on an annualized basis.
In the meantime, the pair remains well bid near the 1.2000 handle, while occasional drops still representing buying opportunities. This stance is further reinforced by the recent activity in EUR futures markets.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 1.1963 facing the next support at 1.1946 (10-day sma) seconded by 1.1888 (21-day sma) and then 1.1823 (low Aug.31). On the other hand, a break above 1.2041 (high Sep.11) would target 1.2092 (2017 high Sep.6) en route to 1.2167 (50% Fibo of the 2014-2017 drop).
