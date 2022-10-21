- EUR/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses, braces for the first weekly gain in three.
- Yields dribble around multi-year high as markets wait for fresh clues.
- Last round of Fedspeak before pre-FOMC blackout will be crucial as DXY struggles despite hawkish wagers on Fed.
- Eurozone preliminary Consumer Confidence for October will be important as well.
EUR/USD prints mild intraday losses around 0.9780 despite the recent bounce of the day’s low, which in turn portrays the market’s indecision amid a light calendar day on Friday. Even so, the major currency braces for the first weekly gain in three as the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to justify strong Treasury yields and hawkish Fed bets.
DXY prints a three-day uptrend as it pokes 113.00 by the press time, up 0.12% intraday. Even so, the greenback gauge snaps a two-week uptrend while posting 0.30% weekly loss by the press time.
That said, the greenback’s weekly loss could be linked to Monday’s heavy fall while the latest recovery takes clues from the US data and Fedspeak.
US Initial Jobless Claims eased to 214K for the week ended on October 07 versus 230K expected and a revised down 226K prior. Further, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Index dropped to -8.7 for October versus the -5 market consensus and -9.9 previous reading. Additionally, US Existing Home Sales rose past 4.7M expected to 4.71M but eased below 4.78M prior. Recently, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook mentioned that ongoing rate increases will be required.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields refreshed a 14-year high the previous day, around 4.22% by the press time. Also, the two-year US Treasury yields rose to the highest levels since 2007 before recently taking rounds to 4.62%. It’s worth noting that Wall Street closed in the red following an initially upbeat performance while the S&P 500 Futures extend the previous day’s losses with 0.50% intraday downside at the latest.
Other than the US dollar recovery, the fears of escalating the energy crisis in the bloc also exert downside pressure on the EUR/USD. During the ongoing EU Summit, Germany drops opposition to the bloc’s natural gas price cap and hence Moscow may convey dislike soon.
Considering the aforementioned details, the EUR/USD is likely to remain dicey but the last dose of the Fed speakers’ comments before the blackout period preceding November’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be crucial for clear market directions. Also important to watch will be the preliminary readings of October month Eurozone Consumer Confidence, expected -30.00 versus -28.8 prior.
Technical analysis
50-SMA joins an upward-sloping trend line from September 28 to restrict the immediate EUR/USD downside around 0.9760 support, a break of which could quickly drag the quote towards a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since September 23, near 0.9680-70.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9777
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.9787
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9767
|Daily SMA50
|0.9913
|Daily SMA100
|1.0125
|Daily SMA200
|1.0547
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9755
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9809
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9789
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays vulnerable near 1.1200, with eyes on UK politics, Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to the 1.1200 support confluence as traders await the UK Retail Sales in early European trading this Friday. The political crisis in Britain continues weighing on the pound, as the US dollar holds its recovery gains amid firmer Treasury yields.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 150.50 amid firmer yields
USD/JPY is flirting with fresh 32-year around 150.25-30 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair rises for the 13th consecutive day amid strong yields and BOJ's defense of the easy money policy. All eyes remain on the yields and the Fedspeak.
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids towards 0.6300
AUD/USD is reversing course in another attempt to recapture the 0.6300 level, despite a mixed market mood and a broadly firmer US dollar alongside the yields. Looking ahead, it remains to be seen if the aussie can sustained the bounce.
Gold stays depressed below $1,650 inside bearish channel, focus on yields
Gold price remains on the back foot around $1,625, grinds lower of late, as the metal traders seek fresh clues during Friday’s sluggish session. Even so, fears of recession and firmer yields keep the bears hopeful around the yearly low.
Luna Classic approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price approaches the head-and-shoulders forecasted target at $0.000220. A breakdown of the aforementioned level could see LUNC plummet to the $0.000176 to $0.000142 levels. A daily candlestick close above $0.000278 will invalidate the bearish thesis for the LUNC.