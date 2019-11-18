EUR/USD sits at weekly tops above 1.1050, eyes on ECB-speak, trade

- EUR/USD buoyed by USD, T-yields weakness amid trade uncertainty.
- Bulls could face rejection at 100-DMA near 1.1095 in the short-term.
- ECB-speak, Buba monthly report and trade developments next of note.
EUR/USD is seen building on its last week’ s recovery above the 1.1050 level, having hit weekly highs at 1.1065 on mild US dollar weakness across the board. The bulls consolidate the latest uptick, awaiting fresh trading impetus heading into the European open.
EUR/USD: 50-DMA at 1.1042 could cap the immediate downside
The shared currency continues to keep the upper edge against the US dollar for the third straight day on Monday, as a lack of clear signals on the likely US-China trade deal combined with mixed US fundamentals continue to weigh on the US Treasury yields, in turn leaving the greenback depressed vs. its main rivals.
Despite the recent optimistic comments from the both the US and Chinese officials, uncertainty still prevails whether both sides will reach the Phase One of the trade deal or if the US will refrain from the Dec 15 tariff hike. Therefore, the market mood remains dampened, weighing on the risk assets such as the Treasury yields.
On the EUR-side of the equation, the Eurozone October inflation came in as expected, up by 0.7% YoY and core CPI up by 1.1%, which supported the ongoing upbeat momentum in the common currency.
Looking ahead, the bulls target the 100-DMA now located at 1.1093 should the recovery momentum extend. On the flip side, the 50-DMA at 1.1042 could guard the downside if the ECB speakers bolster dovish expectations. However, the US-China trade developments will continue to remain the main market driver.
EUR/USD Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1060
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1087
|Daily SMA50
|1.1042
|Daily SMA100
|1.1098
|Daily SMA200
|1.118
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1058
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1014
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1058
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1115
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
