- EUR/USD lacks directional bias ahead of the ECB's rate decision.
- The market is priced for a 10 basis point rate cut and QE program worth €20 billion per month.
- The EUR may rise sharply if the ECB falls short of expectations.
EUR/USD is trading in a sideways manner above 1.10 ahead of the all-important European Central Bank rate decision, scheduled at 11:45 GMT.
The central bank is expected to cut rates by 10 basis points to a new record low of -0.50%, introduce a small tiering system, a repricing of targeted long-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) and announce a restart of the QE program worth EUR 30 billion per month from October.
Rate cut priced in
President Draghi in July said that the Eurozone's economic outlook is getting worse and worse, setting the stage for a move in September. The market has positioned itself for the aggressive stimulus announcement.
For instance, the German two-year yield clocked a record low of -0.94% on Sept. 3 and closed at -0.84% on Wednesday.
Essentially, the yield is down more than 40 basis points from the current deposit rate of -0.40%, meaning the market is priced for more than 20 basis point rate cut and may have priced in a fresh round of QE as well.
Clearly, the bar of expectations has been set high and there is a high possibility of the QE program falling short of expectations. Moreover, the hawks may play spoilsport, after all, bond purchases may not be effective with the bond yields trading at record lows in the negative territory.
Put simply, risks for EUR/USD are skewed to the upside. The common currency, however, may break below the recent low of 1.0926 if the ECB launches a bigger-than-expected QE program and cuts rates by more than 20 basis points.
The dovish expectations will likely be bolstered if the German consumer price index, scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT, prints below estimates.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1013
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1014
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1058
|Daily SMA50
|1.1138
|Daily SMA100
|1.1186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1265
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1056
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0985
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0926
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0948
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1051
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1122
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sidelined above 1.10, the bar set too high for ECB?
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.10 ahead of the all-important ECB rate decision due later today at 1145 GMT. A 10-bps rate cut and QE worth €20 billion per month are already priced-in. The EUR may rise sharply if the ECB falls short of expectations.
GBP/USD pays little heed to UK politics ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD cares less for the UK political headlines as investors await the US CPI data. The Yellowhammer report confirms previously leaked truths while PM Johnson keep struggling to hold the power. Focus on ECB, US CPI ahead.
USD/JPY extends the gains on 108.00 amid trade progress
USD/JPY is bid for the fourth straight day and hovering near fresh six-week tops reached at 108.17. The rise could be associated with the US 10-year treasury yield's recovery to 1.76% amid US-China trade optimism.
Gold: Bottoming below 1500s, bears look for a break of 1480
Gold remains heavy despite the bottoming signals below the 1,500s. The August support line has been broken but bears are not committing to short positions, likely as geopolitical uncertainties remain on the boil.
Asian stocks rise to six-week highs on easing US-China trade tensions
Asian stocks are better bid with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares trading at six-week highs, courtesy of the easing US-CN trade tensions. The index is trading 0.20% higher on the day at 512, the level last seen on Aug. 1.