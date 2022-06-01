Safe-haven demand is likely to be heightened in the months ahead. In the view of economists at Rabobank, this is suggestive of further bouts of USD strength, which could drag the EUR/USD pair down to recent lows in the coming month.
Only scope for a move towards the 1.10 area on a 12-month view
“We see risk that the US is heading into recession, likely in 2023. While weaker growth in the US will also impact expectations regarding the pace and extend of Fed rate rises. The USD’s function as a safe haven currency suggests that it is likely to retain a firmer profile for longer.”
“We see risk of another attempt at the recent lows close to EUR/USD 1.0350 in the coming months and see scope for only a moderate move towards the 1.10 area on a 12-month view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays above 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and continues to fluctuate above 1.0700. Rising US Treasury bond yields support the dollar ahead of the ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2600 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is moving sideways near 1.2600 mid-week as investors await the next catalyst. The ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings will be featured in the US economic docket later in the day. The Fed will release its Beige Book as well.
Gold struggles to recover from $1,830 as US yields edge higher
Gold stays on the back foot on Wednesday and trades at its lowest level in nearly two weeks at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory ahead of key US data, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Breaking: TRON's TRX price is breaking out, hinting at a 70% upswing
TRON's TRX price appears to be breaking out of a symmetrical triangle that has developed on its daily chart over the past 15 months.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!