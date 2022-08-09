- Despite a dismal market mood, EUR/USD edges higher in a choppy trading session.
- US, Germany, and Italy’s inflation data are eyed on Wednesday.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Range-bound, but US economic data might rock the boat.
The shared currency advances during the New York session, taking advantage of a soft US dollar, which is falling despite US bond yields rising, ahead of the release of July’s US inflation figures. Alongside the aforementioned, risk-aversion keeps safe-haven peers in the driver’s seat, except for the greenbacks vs. the euro.
EUR/USD unable to capitalize on overall greenback weakness
The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0216, above its opening price but below its daily high, reached during the day at 1.0247. Nevertheless, buyers could not hold the fort or booked profits with US economic data looming.
US equities are trading with minimal losses. A light US calendar keeps investors reassessing last week’s US jobs report, with the US Nonfarm payrolls doubling expectations, increasing by 528K. Nevertheless, traders’ focus has shifted towards the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Estimations of headline inflation lie at 8.7% YoY, less than June’s 9%, while core-CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise by 6.1% YoY, vs. 6.2% in last month’s reading.
Across the pond, headlines that Russia’s halted oil pumping through the Druzbha pipeline since Thursday added to an already negative mood, weighing on the EUR/USD. The Russian oil company Transneft blamed problems with payment to UkrTransNafta, the operator of the Ukrainian side.
What to watch
The EU economic calendar will feature inflation figures for Germany and Italy. On the US docket, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), core CPI, and Fed commentary after inflation data’s release will give further forward guidance of the Fed’s tightening path.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the EUR/USD is neutral-biased. It has been trading since July 28, above the 20-day EMA, which has been solid support, with sellers unable to break the moving average (MA) decisively. On the flip side, EUR/USD buying pressure remains constrained, with the major exchanging hands within the 1.0096-1.0293 range for at least 21-days.
However, with US data looming, investors should expect some volatility, on Wednesday’s session. Break above the top of the range will expose resistance levels at 1.0300, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.0350 and 1.0400. On the other hand, the EUR/USD first support would be 1.0200. Once cleared, the next support would be the August 3 low at 1.0122, followed by July 27 low at 1.0096.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from session highs, stays above 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum during the American trading hours and started to edge lower toward 1.0200. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing lower after the opening bell, the greenback staged a rebound, causing the pair to turn south.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2100 following earlier rebound
GBP/USD continues to erase the daily gains it recorded during the European session and trades below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be providing a boost to the safe-haven dollar, weighing on the pair.
Gold bulls to challenge $1,800 ahead of US inflation figures
Gold kept rallying on Tuesday, hitting a fresh one-month high. The greenback remained weak throughout the first half of the day, recovering some ground after Wall Street’s opening amid the poor tone of US indexes.
Iran adopts crypto in foreign trade, debuts with $10 million import order
In a watershed moment for crypto adoption, Iran registered its first official order for importing $10M worth of goods paid for in cryptocurrencies. A private Iranian news agency reported that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has plans to widely use cryptos in foreign trade.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!