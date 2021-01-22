- EUR/USD adds to Thursday’s gains and approaches 1.2200.
- German flash Manufacturing PMI came in below estimates in January.
- Preliminary PMIs, Existing Home Sales, EIA next in the US docket.
The single currency extends the bullish momentum and lifts EUR/USD to the proximity of the 1.2200 level on Friday, where it appears to have lost some upside impetus.
EUR/USD now targets 1.2200
EUR/USD records gains for the second session in a row although it has now retreated from earlier peaks near 1.2200 the figure following a lower-than-expected PMI reading in Germany.
In fact, the anticipated Manufacturing PM in Germany came in a tad below consensus at 57.0 (from 58.3) for the month of January, while the same gauge surprised to the upside in France (51.5) and the broader Euroland (54.7).
The upside momentum in the pair has been sustained in past sessions by the renewed softer tone in the greenback and later by the somewhat upbeat tone from Chief Lagarde at her press conference, all following the steady stance from the ECB at its monetary policy gathering on Thursday.
Later in the US calendar, Markit will also publish its preliminary PMIs seconded by Existing Home Sales and the weekly report by the EIA.
What to look for around EUR
The recovery in EUR/USD managed to reach the area just below the 1.2200 mark on Friday. While downside pressure looks somewhat mitigated for the time being, the outlook for EUR/USD remains constructive and appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.11% at 1.2174 and a break above 1.2189 (weekly high Jan.22) would target 2349 (2021 high Jan.6) en route to 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018). On the flip side, the next support is located at 1.2071 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.2053 (2021 low Jan.18) and finally 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates
EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold eyes 100-HMA support ahead of US PMIs, Biden
Gold clings to losses as the US dollar remains firmer on the session. Mixed technical picture on the 1H chart keeps the sellers hopeful. $1865 will offer strong resistance if XAU/USD bounces further.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).