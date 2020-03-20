EUR/USD risk reversals drop to three-year low, point to more pain

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • The options market is most bearish on EUR/USD in three years. 
  • Potential risk reset could weaken demand for the American dollar, helping EUR/USD to regain some poise.

One-month risk reversals on EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, plunged to their lowest level since April 2017, indicating increased demand for put options on the common currency. 

A put option gives the holder a right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at an agreed price on or before a particular date. 

The slide in the risk reversals, therefore, indicates the investors are rushing to add downside bets (put options) to protect themselves from a deeper drop in EUR/USD. 

The currency pair fell to 1.0653 on Thursday, the lowest level since April 2017, as investors sold everything, even safe havens like Japan's yen and Swiss francs, to move their money into dollars over fears of a coronavirus-led recession in the global economy. 

At press time, the EUR/USD pair is trading near 1.0735, representing a 0.40% gain on the day. China surprisingly held rates steady early Friday, even so, the Asian equities managed to put in a positive performance. 

If the risk reset gathers traction in Europe, the dollar will likely come under pressure, allowing EUR/USD to extend the recovery seen in the Asian session. 

On the data front, the focus is on Germany's Producer Price Index for February and the Eurozone Current Account data for January. Across the pond, the US will release Existing Home Sales for February at 14:00 GMT. 

Risk reversals

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0735
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.0692
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.103
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1093
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0982
Previous Daily Low 1.0655
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.078
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0571
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0897
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1224

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps recovery gains above 0.5800

AUD/USD keeps recovery gains above 0.5800

AUD/USD is consolidating the sharp recovery above 0.5800 despite PBOC's reluctance to cut rates. Record Fed balance sheet, signs of risk recovery and broad US dollar correction from three-year high is boding well for the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY tracks the retreat in US dollar, back below 110.00

USD/JPY tracks the retreat in US dollar, back below 110.00

Amid ongoing broad-based US dollar correction, sellers regained control, as USD/JPY resumes the fall from a new three-week high of 111.36. The spot drops back below 110 mark, failing to benefit from the signs of risk recovery. 

USD/JPY News

WTI holds onto recovery gains above $27.00 after historic bounce

WTI holds onto recovery gains above $27.00 after historic bounce

WTI extends pullback from the multi-year low. US President Trump signaled to break the Saudi Arabia-Russia standoff. Recovering conditions in China add strength to the U-turn. Oil Rig Counts, risk catalysts in the spotlight.

Oil News

Gold bounces towards $1500, confirming wedge breakout

Gold bounces towards $1500, confirming wedge breakout

The hourly chart is now reporting a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The hourly relative strength index has broken out of a two-day long sideways channel, validating the breakout on the price chart. 

Gold News

Is the US already in recession?

Is the US already in recession?

The answer, of course, is no if you use the traditional quarterly measurement. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for the first quarter, which as they say pointedly on their website, does not include data from after the viral outbreak, was running at 3.1% on March 18.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures