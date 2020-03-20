EUR/USD risk reversals drop to three-year low, point to more pain

- The options market is most bearish on EUR/USD in three years.
- Potential risk reset could weaken demand for the American dollar, helping EUR/USD to regain some poise.
One-month risk reversals on EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, plunged to their lowest level since April 2017, indicating increased demand for put options on the common currency.
A put option gives the holder a right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at an agreed price on or before a particular date.
The slide in the risk reversals, therefore, indicates the investors are rushing to add downside bets (put options) to protect themselves from a deeper drop in EUR/USD.
The currency pair fell to 1.0653 on Thursday, the lowest level since April 2017, as investors sold everything, even safe havens like Japan's yen and Swiss francs, to move their money into dollars over fears of a coronavirus-led recession in the global economy.
At press time, the EUR/USD pair is trading near 1.0735, representing a 0.40% gain on the day. China surprisingly held rates steady early Friday, even so, the Asian equities managed to put in a positive performance.
If the risk reset gathers traction in Europe, the dollar will likely come under pressure, allowing EUR/USD to extend the recovery seen in the Asian session.
On the data front, the focus is on Germany's Producer Price Index for February and the Eurozone Current Account data for January. Across the pond, the US will release Existing Home Sales for February at 14:00 GMT.
Risk reversals
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0735
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1078
|Daily SMA50
|1.103
|Daily SMA100
|1.1062
|Daily SMA200
|1.1093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0982
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1497
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1224
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps recovery gains above 0.5800
AUD/USD is consolidating the sharp recovery above 0.5800 despite PBOC's reluctance to cut rates. Record Fed balance sheet, signs of risk recovery and broad US dollar correction from three-year high is boding well for the Aussie.
USD/JPY tracks the retreat in US dollar, back below 110.00
Amid ongoing broad-based US dollar correction, sellers regained control, as USD/JPY resumes the fall from a new three-week high of 111.36. The spot drops back below 110 mark, failing to benefit from the signs of risk recovery.
WTI holds onto recovery gains above $27.00 after historic bounce
WTI extends pullback from the multi-year low. US President Trump signaled to break the Saudi Arabia-Russia standoff. Recovering conditions in China add strength to the U-turn. Oil Rig Counts, risk catalysts in the spotlight.
Gold bounces towards $1500, confirming wedge breakout
The hourly chart is now reporting a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The hourly relative strength index has broken out of a two-day long sideways channel, validating the breakout on the price chart.
Is the US already in recession?
The answer, of course, is no if you use the traditional quarterly measurement. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for the first quarter, which as they say pointedly on their website, does not include data from after the viral outbreak, was running at 3.1% on March 18.