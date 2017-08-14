EUR/USD - Risk Reversal points to bull trap

EUR/USD - Risk Reversal points to bull trapBy Omkar Godbole
Following two consecutive Doji like candles with long lower shadows, the EUR/USD pair rallied to a high of 1.1848 on Friday. The gains were fuelled by a weaker-than-expected US inflation release and the resulting drop in the Fed rate hike odds.
Daily chart
Friday’s rally marks a sharp rebound from the rising trend line support. The technical pattern is encouraging for bulls, however, options market calls for caution.
One-month 25-delta risk reversal
- The one-month 25-delta risk reversal has dipped into the negative territory over the last few days despite the rebound in the EUR/USD from the trend line support.
- It indicates, the demand for Put options or downside bets has strengthened.
- Hence, caution is advised as Friday’s gains could end up being a bull trap.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
The spot traded largely flat lined in Asia around 1.1830 levels. A break above 1.1848 [previous day’s high] would open doors for 1.1910 [recent high], above which a major hurdle is seen at 1.20 [psychological level].
On the downside, breach of support at 1.1799 [1-hour 200-MA] could yield a re-test of 1-hour 50-MA located at 1.1774 and 1-hour 100-MA located at 1.1769.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Slightly Bullish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.