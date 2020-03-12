  • EUR/USD is back above 1.13 amid risk-off mood in the global markets. 
  • Trump's coronavirus speech fell short of expectations and strengthened the demand for safe havens. 
  • With rates already below zero, the ECB has little room to deliver aggressive stimulus.

Risk aversion is again boding well for the single currency. 

EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1317, representing a 0.42% gain on the day, while the Asian stocks, oil, and the S&P 500 futures are reporting sharp losses. 

The pair jumped from 1.1266 to 1.1334 in the 60 minutes to 02:00 GMT as the risk aversion in the stock markets worsened after President Trump failed to quell fears about a prolonged virus-led slowdown in the domestic and global economy. 

In his address to the nation at 01:00 GMT, Trump announced a 30-day travel ban on visitors from most of Europe and called on Congress to offer immediate payroll tax relief. Investors, however, were expecting stronger stimulus measures and sold risk aggressively following Trump's speech, boosting demand for safe havens like JPY, EUR and the US treasuries. 

With risk-off in full swing, the EUR/USD pair could continue to trade better bid in the run-up to the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision, scheduled at 12:45 GMT. 

Focus on ECB

The central bank is stuck between a rock, a hard place, and the coronavirus and has limited scope to act, as noted by FXStreet's Yohay Elam. 

The rates are already below zero. As a result, any cut is unlikely to have a (positive) impact on the economy and may not yield a sustained weakness in the EUR. 

That said, markets are anticipating a cut in the deposit rate, which currently stands at -0.5%. Hence, the EUR could see a sharp rise if the central bank keeps rates unchanged. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1314
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.1269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.102
Daily SMA50 1.1046
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1102
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1367
Previous Daily Low 1.1257
Previous Weekly High 1.1355
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1325
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1188
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1119
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1338
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1448

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

