EUR/USD rises toward 1.1050 due to dovish Fedspeak

- EUR/USD advances further due to dovish comments by the Fed officials.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly emphasized that the US central bank should reduce rates gradually.
- The Euro receives support as ECB policymakers have hesitated to commit to a specific rate-cut path.
EUR/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.1030 during the Asian hours on Monday. The upside of the pair could be attributed to the rising odds of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) starting in September.
Last week's US economic data indicated that Retail Sales exceeded expectations, while both the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) suggested that inflation is easing. Additionally, US housing starts dropped by 6.8% in July to 1.238 million units, following a 1.1% increase in June, marking the lowest level since 2020. This decline has heightened concerns about the economy's resilience, particularly in light of recent softer inflation and labor reports.
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly emphasized on Sunday that the US central bank should take a gradual approach to reducing borrowing costs, according to the Financial Times. Daly pushed back against economists' concerns that the US economy is on the verge of a sharp slowdown that would justify rapid interest rate cuts.
Additionally, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee warned that central bank officials should be cautious about keeping a restrictive policy in place longer than necessary. While it's uncertain whether the Fed will cut interest rates next month, failing to do so could harm the labor market, per CNBC.
In the Eurozone, investors anticipate that the European Central Bank (ECB) will gradually reduce interest rates. ECB policymakers have hesitated to commit to a specific rate-cut path due to concerns that price pressures could reaccelerate.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
