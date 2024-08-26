EUR/USD rises to near 1.1200 due to dovish Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD gains ground due to rising expectations of a Fed rate cut in September.

Fed Chair Powell stated at the Jackson Hole Symposium, "The time has come for policy to adjust.”

ECB official Olli Rehn stated that the recent slowdown in inflation bolsters the case for a rate cut next month.

EUR/USD extends its gains for the second session, trading around 1.1190 during the Asian session on Monday. This upside of the EUR/USD pair is attributed to the lower US Dollar (USD) following the dovish speech from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated, "The time has come for policy to adjust." Although Powell did not specify when rate cuts would begin or their potential size, markets anticipate the US central bank will announce a 25-basis points rate cut at the September meeting.

Additionally, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker emphasized on Friday the need for the US central bank to lower interest rates gradually. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that monetary policy is currently at its most restrictive, with the Fed now focusing on achieving its employment mandate.

On the EUR side, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Olli Rehn said on Friday that the slowdown in inflation alongside weakness in the Eurozone economy strengthened arguments to lower borrowing costs next month, per Bloomberg. The growth outlook in Europe, especially manufacturing, is rather subdued, which enforces the case for a rate cut in September.

Additionally, Rabobank’s Senior FX Strategist, Jane Foley, remarked on Friday that the EUR/USD pair is expected to trade at 1.1200 on a three-month horizon. Foley noted that the recent breakout and the beginning of a new policy cycle for the Fed indicate that a new trading range is emerging. However, Foley also mentioned that if key US data released in early September comes in stronger than market forecasts, there could be potential pullbacks to around 1.1000 for the pair.