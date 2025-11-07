EUR/USD trimmed some of its previous losses and rises 0.16% on Friday’s late in the North American session, amid a scarce economic docket in both sides of the Atlantic. The US government shutdown extension to its 38th day and the light docket in Europe, keeps the pair trading within familiar levels around 1.1560.

Euro gains modestly as traders shun the Dollar amid US government shutdown

That lack of data in the US increased uncertainty in the financial markets, as seen by Wall Street indices, plunging due to different reasons. Alongside the government shutdown, investors seem anxious about AI related companies being overvalued, triggering a sell-off in the four major US indices.

As investors became risk averse, one should expect Greenback to being the haven, but traders opted to buy the Euro instead of the Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of six currencies, dives 0.16% at 99.53.

Economic data in the US showed that consumers had grown pessimistic about the economy, revealed the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment poll for November. At the same time, the New York Fed revealed that inflation expectations for one year dipped, while for a medium term stood steady, revealed the October’s survey.

In Europe, the German Trade Balance showed the surplus narrowed to €15.3 billion in September, beneath the €16.8 expected, following August’s downward revised surplus of €16.9 billion.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.29% -0.22% -0.41% 0.11% 0.76% 1.70% 0.05% EUR 0.29% 0.07% -0.05% 0.40% 1.04% 1.99% 0.34% GBP 0.22% -0.07% -0.28% 0.33% 0.97% 1.92% 0.27% JPY 0.41% 0.05% 0.28% 0.48% 1.15% 2.09% 0.58% CAD -0.11% -0.40% -0.33% -0.48% 0.59% 1.57% -0.06% AUD -0.76% -1.04% -0.97% -1.15% -0.59% 0.95% -0.70% NZD -1.70% -1.99% -1.92% -2.09% -1.57% -0.95% -1.62% CHF -0.05% -0.34% -0.27% -0.58% 0.06% 0.70% 1.62% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD to remain trapped within 1.15-1.16

US Consumer Sentiment fell sharply to 50.3 in November from 53.6 in October, reflecting weaker household confidence said the UoM. The survey showed inflation expectations for the year ahead edged higher to 4.7% from 4.6%, while the five-year outlook eased to 3.6% from 3.9%.

The New York Fed’s Consumer Expectations Survey showed that one-year inflation expectations slipped to 3.2% in October from 3.4% in September. Expectations for both the three-year and five-year horizons were unchanged at 3.0%.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said the central bank should move cautiously with additional rate cuts as monetary policy approaches a neutral stance. He added that decisions will be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis and noted the “potential lack of government data due to the shutdown” as a factor warranting prudence.

In Europe, an unexpected decline in September retail sales dampened optimism following earlier upbeat services sector data, acting as a headwind to the euro’s recovery.

EUR/USD technical outlook: To remain subdued, tilted to the downside

The EUR/USD seems poised to remain downward biased, despite sellers lacking the strength of pushing the exchange rate towards the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1344. Nevertheless, in the short term if buyers regain the 20-day SMA at 1.1592 and 1.1600, then look for a recovery towards 1.1700.

Although buyers are gathering momentum as shown by the RSI, as long as the index is bearish, sellers have the upper hand. Hence, if EUR/USD drops below 1.1500, expect a test of the August 1 cycle low of 1.1391.

