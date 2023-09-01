- After initially rising to 1.0880, the EUR/USD declines to 1.0785, below the 200-day SMA at 1.0815.
- Manufacturing PMIs from the US showed better-than-expected results.
- The US DXY index and Treasury yields significantly recovered following the release.
Following the release of a mixed Nonfarm Payrolls report, which saw employment rising higher than expected, wages decelerating and the unemployment rate rising above expectations in August, the US Dollar (USD) reversed its course, recovering on the back of stronger Institute for Supply Management (ISM) PMIs.
The manufacturing index rose above expectations but showed that the sector remains in contraction (below 50), coming in at 47.6 vs. the 47 expected. The Employment index also beat expectations at 48.5 vs. the 44.2 expected.
The USD’s DXY index dropped to 103.27 after the release of lacklustre Nonfarm Payrolls – but then recovered after the better-than-expected PMIs, rising towards 104.22.
US yields also saw volatility, falling to lows not seen since August 10, but then cleared some losses. The decline of the yields hints at investors betting on lower odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate hike this year. The CME FedWatch tool depicts that the likelihood of a 25 basis point (bps) increase at nearly 35% in November and December after rising to nearly 50% this week.
Ongoing data will continue helping investors model their expectations towards the upcoming September 20 meeting and as long as investors continue betting for no hikes for the remainder of 2023, the USD’s upside is limited.
EUR/USD Levels to watch
Based on the daily chart, the EUR/USD exhibits a bearish outlook for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain in negative territory, with the RSI below its midline and showing a southward slope.
The MACD is also displaying red bars, indicating a strengthening bearish momentum.
Additionally, the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bears in the larger context and the buyers facing a challenging situation.
Support levels:1.0780, 1.0760, 1.0730.
Resistance levels: 1.0815 (200-day SMA), 1.0830, 1.0890 (20-day SMA)
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0783
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.0844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0899
|Daily SMA50
|1.097
|Daily SMA100
|1.0924
|Daily SMA200
|1.0814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0835
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0806
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1015
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
