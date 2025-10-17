TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD retreats from two-week high as Trump tones down tariff threats

  • EUR/USD weakens as Trump’s softer rhetoric lifts the Greenback and steadies risk sentiment.
  • WTO warns prolonged tariff conflict could weigh heavily on global growth.
  • Fed cut bets intensify, with markets fully pricing in back-to-back 25-bps cuts in October and December.
EUR/USD retreats from two-week high as Trump tones down tariff threats
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) weakens against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as the Greenback finds renewed strength after US President Donald Trump softened his rhetoric on US-China trade tensions. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1663, easing from two-week highs reached earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six major peers, is hovering around 98.50, rebounding from multi-day lows as risk sentiment steadies.

Trump said on Friday that his planned 100% tariffs on Chinese imports are “not sustainable,” while reiterating that the measures were a response to Beijing’s tightening of rare-earth export controls. He added that he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next two weeks, a comment that helped calm investors wary of an all-out trade confrontation. Separately, WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged both sides to de-escalate, warning that prolonged tensions could shave up to 7% off global GDP over the long term.

While the Greenback is enjoying a short-term bounce, its momentum could fade as renewed regional banking turbulence adds another layer of uncertainty to the United States (US) economic outlook. At the same time, traders are now fully pricing in back-to-back 25 basis-point interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its October and December monetary policy meetings, according to CME FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, the prolonged US government shutdown, now entering its third week, continues to weigh on sentiment and raises concerns over broader fiscal uncertainty.

In the Eurozone, sentiment steadied after French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu narrowly survived two consecutive no-confidence votes on Thursday, easing immediate political uncertainty in the bloc’s second-largest economy.

Earlier in the day, Eurozone inflation data came broadly in line with expectations, showing little change in price pressures. The core HICP rose 0.1% MoM in September and 2.4% YoY, just above the 2.3% forecast. The headline HICP also increased 0.1% on the month and 2.2% annually, both matching forecasts and August’s readings.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) officials maintained a cautious tone on Friday. ECB’s Sleijpen said that policy being “in a good place” does not mean it will stay there, noting that the economy has been more resilient than expected. ECB’s Nagel added that there is no need to act on interest rates for now.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.20%0.28%-0.05%-0.05%0.02%0.12%-0.05%
EUR-0.20%0.06%-0.23%-0.25%-0.18%-0.10%-0.24%
GBP-0.28%-0.06%-0.30%-0.32%-0.24%-0.16%-0.31%
JPY0.05%0.23%0.30%-0.01%0.06%0.13%-0.01%
CAD0.05%0.25%0.32%0.00%0.07%0.18%0.02%
AUD-0.02%0.18%0.24%-0.06%-0.07%0.09%-0.06%
NZD-0.12%0.10%0.16%-0.13%-0.18%-0.09%-0.15%
CHF0.05%0.24%0.31%0.01%-0.02%0.06%0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD tumbles to daily lows near 1.1650

EUR/USD’s correction is now picking up pace, sending spot back to the 1.1650 region amid a decent recovery in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful of events on the US-China trade front as well as the generalised risk-off environment.

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD puts 1.3400 to the test amid USD buying

GBP/USD could not sustain its earlier move to multi-day highs and now approaches the key support at 1.3400 the figure on Friday. Cable’s decline comes amid a decent bounce in the Greenback, which appears underpinned by the broad-based risk-off tone, renewed geopolitical tensions and US-China trade worries.

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold accelerates its decline, focus on $4,200

Gold is deepening its rejection from all time highs near the $4,400 mark per troy ounce on Friday, receding to the proximity of the $4,200 zone. A marked rebound in the US Dollar alongside higher US Treasury yields seem to be behind the precious metal’s pullback.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP eye October lows as sell-off intensifies 

Bitcoin is experiencing its second bearish Friday in a row, trading below $105,000 at the time of writing as sentiment remains bearish in the broader cryptocurrency market. Altcoins are bearing the biggest brunt, with Ethereum dropping to $3,700 and Ripple sliding below a key support at $2.22. 

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

Week ahead – CPI and PMI data flood the agenda, earnings also in focus

US CPI and PMI data to test dovish Fed cut bets. UK inflation figures may impact chances of another BoE cut in 2025. Canadian and Japanese CPI numbers are also due out. Eurozone flash PMIs could revive ECB rate cut expectations.

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

BNB, Solana, Cardano record double-digit losses as crypto market liquidations surge

The total cryptocurrency market liquidations have crossed the $1 billion mark in the last 24 hours. BNB, Solana, and Cardano declined over 10% in the same time period, resulting in the largest losses among the top 10 cryptocurrencies. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers