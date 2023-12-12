EUR/USD retreats from highs above 1.0800 area after US inflation data

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
Share:

 

  • The Euro wavers after the US CPI report meets expectations.
  • All eyes are now on Wednesday's Fed monetary policy statement.
  • EUR/USD’s immediate trend remains bearish while below 1.0815.


The Euro spiked higher but ended up turning lower with US yields bouncing up, pushing the US Dollar a tad higher after US CPI data met expectations.

Consumer prices remained flat in November, against the market consensus of a 0.1% increase but that was the whole surprise. Yearly inflation eased to 3.1% from 3.2% in the previous month with core inflation rising at a 0.3% monthly pace and 4.0% year-on-year, as expected.

These figures fail to clarify the Fed’s monetary policy path and maintain the interest on the outcome of the two-day monetary policy meeting. The Bank's statement, especially the interest rate projections, the so-called dot-plot, and Chairman Powell’s Press conference will be carefully watched.

EUR/USD Technical analysis

The technical picture remains unchanged, with the pair consolidating above the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the October - November rally, at 1.0730.

Immediate resistance remains at 1.0815, where previous highs meet the 4h 50 SMA and 1.0880 will come next. Supports are at the mentioned 1.0730 and early November lows at 1.0660
 

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0776
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.0765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0874
Daily SMA50 1.071
Daily SMA100 1.0761
Daily SMA200 1.0823
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0779
Previous Daily Low 1.0742
Previous Weekly High 1.0895
Previous Weekly Low 1.0724
Previous Monthly High 1.1017
Previous Monthly Low 1.0517
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0765
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0756
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0745
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0725
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0707
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0782
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0799
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0819

 

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.0800 following US inflation report

EUR/USD stays below 1.0800 following US inflation report

EUR/USD lost its traction after meeting resistance near 1.0800 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The cautious opening in Wall Street following November inflation figures helps the USD hold its ground and limits the pair's updates ahead of Fed and ECB meetings.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.2550 after US CPI data

GBP/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.2550 after US CPI data

After rising above 1.2600 with the immediate reaction to the US CPI data, which came in line with market expectations, GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined below 1.2550. The negative shift seen in risk mood ahead of this week's key central bank meetings weighs on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,980

Gold loses recovery momentum, retreats to $1,980

Gold lost its traction and turned negative on the day near $1,980 following a spike above $1,990 in the early American session. After November inflation figures from the US matched analysts' estimates, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield started to push higher and limited XAU/USD's upside.

Gold News

Bitcoin price spikes to $42,000 in response to November US CPI data release

Bitcoin price spikes to $42,000 in response to November US CPI data release

Market participants de-risked ahead of the November US Consumer Price Index (CPI) print and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as Bitcoin (BTC) price declined 5% since Monday. BTC continues to consolidate after a bounce from $40,222 on Tuesday. 

Read more

Top stocks of the week: Clear sailing for cruise ships

Top stocks of the week: Clear sailing for cruise ships

The stock market’s winning streak continues as the S&P 500 rose for the sixth straight week for the week ended Dec. 8. The large-cap benchmark finished the week at 4,604 after climbing 0.2%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures