EUR/USD retreats from 1.0800 as Fed pause bets fade post mammoth US NFP report

- EUR/USD has faced barricades around 1.0800 the risk-off impulse inspired by upbeat US NFP is still solid.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have scaled up 3.51% again amid a rebound in US inflation projections.
- Higher US NFP might offset the impact of a decline in the employment cost index.
The EUR/USD pair has sensed selling interest after a pullback move to near the round-level resistance of 1.0800 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has resumed its downside journey as the stronger-than-anticipated United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reports have dismantled the expectations of a pause in the interest rate escalation by the Federal Reserve (Fed) after reaching 4.50-4.75%. The street considered that a meaningful declining trend in the inflationary pressures is sufficient to pause interest rate hiking for a period of time to assess the impact of policy tightening till done.
S&P500 witnessed a massive sell-off a gigantic jump in the additions to the US labor force might force a rebound in inflation projections, portraying a risk-aversion theme. Three-day winning spree in the 500-stock basket terminated on expectations that further increases in interest rates would deepen recession fears ahead. The US Dollar Index (DXY) displayed a juggernaut rally to near 102.60 and is expected to continue its upside journey as mammoth employment generation has cleared that battle against inflation is far from over.
A significant jump in the US employment numbers weakened the demand for US government bonds, which led to a jump in the 10-year US Treasury yields above 3.51%.
The United States economy has added fresh 517K, extremely higher than the consensus of 185K and the former release of 260K. The Unemployment Rate was trimmed to a multi-decade low of 3.4% lower than the expectations and the prior release of 3.6% and 3.5% respectively. Apart, from that Average Hourly Earnings have dropped to 4.4% from 4.9% released earlier. A decline in earnings data might keep inflation projections in check as lower liquidity with households will not allow them to increase spending.
On the Eurozone front, investors are keeping an eye on Retail Sales data, which is scheduled for Monday. The contraction in the economic data is expected to trim to 2.7% from the prior contraction of 2.8%. A spree of contraction in consumer spending might trim projections for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will delight the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0793
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0793
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0842
|Daily SMA50
|1.0677
|Daily SMA100
|1.032
|Daily SMA200
|1.0319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.094
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0793
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0597
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0891
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0989
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1038
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears under a 78.6% target area ahead of RBA
The Aussie had been boosted by the re-opening of the Chinese economy as well as the surprising strength of Australia’s December inflation release that landed recently and had firmly put the risk of another 25 bp rate hike from the RBA on the table for February 7.
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0850 following NFP-inspired selloff
The EUR/USD pair has sensed selling interest after a pullback move to near the round-level resistance of 1.0800 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair has resumed its downside journey.
Gold bears flex muscles as United States Treasury bond yields rebound
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds lower ground near $1,865, after declining to the fresh one-month low the previous day. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the strong United States data renewing inflation fears, as well as downbeat rate hike performances of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England (BoE).
Is there more upside to Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu’s rally after 100% gain in 90 days?
Shiba Inu token burn rate climbed by 67% since February 4. A total of 13,518,918 SHIB tokens have been burned according to the Shibburn portal. The meme coin gained 100% against competitor Dogecoin in the last 90 days.
Market scales back dovish Fed bets
The Fed pivot trade was already looking ripe for reversal in the aftermath of Wednesday’s FOMC decision, and things really got going in that direction as the week closed out.