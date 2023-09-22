EUR/USD remains under selling pressure near 1.0650, investors await Eurozone, US PMI

- EUR/USD extends its downside around the mid-1.0600s on Friday.
- European Central Bank policymaker said inflation over 2% is costly to the economy and the ECB aims to manage it.
- US interest rate is anticipated to rise one more time this year.
- Market players await the Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and the US.
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure and trades in negative territory for the fourth straight day during the early European session on Friday. The major pair currently trades near 1.0653, losing 0.06% on the day.
European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane said on early Friday that inflation above 2% is costly for the economy and that central banks attempt to control inflation over the medium term. On Thursday, German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel stated that the inflation rate in the eurozone is not approaching 2% at the desired rate and core inflation remains stubbornly high and is expected to fall only gradually.
ECB is expected to end its hiking cycle and will stay on hold until at least July next year, according to economists in a Reuters poll. It's worth recalling that the ECB raised its key interest rate to a record high of 4% on September 14. This, in turn, might drag the Euro lower against the Greenback.
Across the pond, the Fed decided to hold interest rates unchanged at the 5.25-5.50% range on Wednesday’s meeting, as widely anticipated in the market. According to the Fed's most recent quarterly predictions, the benchmark overnight interest rate may be hiked one more time this year to a peak range of 5.50% to 5.75%, and rates could be significantly tighter through 2024 than previously anticipated. This, in turn, boosts the Greenback and acts as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.
About the data on Thursday, the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 201,000, the lowest level since January. Meanwhile, the Philly Fed declined to -13.5 in September from 12.0 in the previous reading, below the market expectation of -0.7. Existing Home Sales fell to 4.04M MoM in August from the previous reading of 4.07M.
Looking ahead, the Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) will be released from both the Eurozone and the US docket for this Friday. The preliminary Eurozone Composite PMI is expected to drop from 46.7 to 46.5 in September, while the preliminary PMI for the US is expected to rise slightly. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0654
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0745
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.0881
|Daily SMA200
|1.083
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0617
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0769
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0632
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0639
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0594
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.074
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
