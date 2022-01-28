EUR/USD remains under pressure in the low-1.1100s

- EUR/USD extends the downside to 1.1120 on Friday.
- German Q4 GDP expanded 1.4% YoY, contracted 0.7% QoQ.
- US PCE, Consumer Sentiment next of relevance in the NA session.
The single currency extends the weakness for yet another session and drags EUR/USD to fresh lows in the 1.1120 region at the end of the week.
EUR/USD remains weak post-FOMC
EUR/USD sheds ground for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, dropping to levels last traded in June 2020 in the 1.1130/20 band and always on the back of the intense rally in the greenback.
Indeed, the strong upside in the greenback remains bolstered by the firm sentiment sparked following the FOMC gathering on Wednesday, which lent extra wings to the buck and propelled the US Dollar Index to new cycle highs.
In the domestic calendar, the German economy expanded at an annualized 1.4% in the October-December period and contracted 0.7% inter-quarter, as per the release of the GDP figures. In addition, ECB’s M3 Money Supply expanded 6.9% in the year to December.
In the NA session, the inflation figures gauged by the PCE will take centre stage seconded by the final U-Mich Index and Personal Income/Spending.
What to look for around EUR
The selloff in EUR/USD remains unabated and the pair now approaches the 1.1100 level amidst the relentless march north in the dollar. Moving forward, dark clouds seem to be piling up when it comes to the outlook for the pair, particularly in light of the Fed’s imminent start of the tightening cycle vs. the accommodative-for-longer stance in the ECB, despite the high inflation in the euro area is not giving any things of cooling down for the time being. On another front, the unabated advance of the coronavirus pandemic remains as the exclusive factor to look at when it comes to economic growth prospects and investors’ morale in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Advanced Q4 GDP, EMU Final Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. ECB stance/potential reaction to the persistent elevated inflation in the region. ECB tapering speculation/rate path. Italy elects President of the Republic in late January. Presidential elections in France in April.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.10% at 1.1134 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1307 (55-day SMA) seconded by 1.1369 (high Jan.20) and finally 1.1450 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 after disappointing German GDP data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound and trades below 1.1150 in the early European session. The data from Germany showed that the GDP contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, not allowing the shared currency to attract investors. Later in the session, the PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold drops to three-week low, ascending trend-line breakdown in play
Gold continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a three-week low. The Fed's hawkish stance, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the slide.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
US PCE Inflation Preview: Dollar rally has more legs to run Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 4.8% in December from 4.7%. US Dollar Index surged to its highest level in more than a year on Fed's hawkish outlook. Dollar is likely to continue to outperform its rivals in the near term.