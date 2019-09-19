EUR/USD remains stuck in a narrowing price range after Fed

- EUR/USD has charted a narrowing price over the last four trading days.
- The Fed delivered a hawkish hike on Monday, boosting prospects of a downside move in the EUR.
EUR/USD's struggle for strong directional bias continues after hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut.
The currency pair has been restricted to a narrowing price range (lower highs, higher lows) since Sept. 12, as seen in the 4-hour chart.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the second straight meeting, however, officials were split on the need for further easing with five seeing no change in rates by the end of the year, five wanting one more cut and seven expecting two cuts, according to Bloomberg.
Hence, most observers believe the Fed may be done cutting rates for now. The market, therefore, may price out expectations for a rate cut in December, possibly keeping the American Dollar better bid in the short-term, especially against the EUR, as the European Central Bank (ECB) recently adopted a strong dovish bias.
So, the risks in EUR/USD looks skewed to the downside. The Eurozone data docket is light with Current Account s.a (Jul) scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT. The EUR pairs, however, are unlikely to see big moves on that day and may take cues from comments by ECB's Coeure and Lautenschlager.
Also, the Bank of England's rate decision and the resulting action in EUR/GBP, if any, could influence EUR/USD.
As of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1038, representing little change on the day.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1038
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1029
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1047
|Daily SMA50
|1.1119
|Daily SMA100
|1.118
|Daily SMA200
|1.1256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1075
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1014
|Previous Weekly High
|1.111
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1037
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0943
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1126
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains stuck in a narrowing price range after Fed
EUR/USD's struggle for strong directional bias continues after hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut. The risks in EUR/USD looks skewed to the downside ahead of Eurozone data and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD remains below 100-day SMA on "Super Thursday"
With the mixed Brexit headlines and the US Dollar pullback playing contrasting tunes, the GBP/USD pair remains under 100-day SMA while heading into the London open. All eyes on UK Retail Sales, BOE decision.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.
Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD dives below Bollinger Band levels as $10,000 is pierced
Bitcoin has lost its cool towards the end of the Asian session on Thursday. After managing to defend $10,000 over the last few days, the granddaddy of cryptos has plunged below several other support areas including $9,900 and $9,800.