EUR/USD remains steady near 1.1100, close to eight-month highs

EUR/USD reached an eight-month high of 1.1087 on Tuesday.

CME’s FedWatch Tool indicates a 76.5% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed in September.

The Euro holds minor losses ahead of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices data from the European Monetary Union on Tuesday.

EUR/USD trades around 1.1080 during the Asian session on Tuesday after pulling back from an eight-month high of 1.1087. This downside is attributed to the improved US Dollar (USD) amid risk aversion sentiment. However, the Greenback may struggle due to rising odds of a 25 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in a 23.5% chance of a 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed, while there is a 76.5% probability of a 25 basis point cut in September.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated on Monday that it would be appropriate to discuss potential US interest rate cuts in September due to concerns about a weakening labor market, per Reuters.

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, set to begin on Thursday, will mark the start of a multi-day event featuring central bankers. All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

In the Eurozone, key data on business activity and consumer prices that could influence the European Central Bank's (ECB) September decision are awaited. Investors anticipate that the European Central Bank (ECB) will gradually reduce interest rates. ECB policymakers have hesitated to commit to a specific rate-cut path due to concerns that price pressures could reaccelerate.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the European Monetary Union and Producer Price Index figures from Germany will be released on Tuesday. These figures may guide the ECB’s policy trajectory.

EUR/USD recently touched a slight new high just above 1.1050, reflecting broader USD losses with minimal other influences, according to Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank.

Read More: EUR/USD: No data reports from the Eurozone today – Scotiabank