EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.1360, ignores US data

- EUR/USD navigates within the familiar range around 1.1360.
- Cautious trade expected to prevail ahead of G-20 event.
- US Durable Goods Orders contracted 1.3% MoM in May.
EUR/USD alternates gains with losses in the middle of the week, entering into a consolidative/cautious theme near the 1.1360 region and ahead of the G-20 meeting.
EUR/USD faces further consolidation
Spot trades without a clear direction so far today following Tuesday’s bearish ‘outside day’ and despite the improved mood in the risk-associated complex.
The pair shed part of its weekly gains and has receded from levels beyond 1.1400 the figure – or 3-month peaks – recorded yesterday in response to a pick up in the demand for the buck. In this regard, the rebound in yields of the US 10-year reference is putting the Japanese safe haven under downside pressure, lifting USD/JPY to new weekly highs.
Earlier in the day, the German Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK eased to 9.8 for the month of July, confirming the downbeat momentum in the German economy. Across the Atlantic, Durable Goods Orders contracted at a monthly 1.3% during May and advanced trade figures showed the deficit widened to $74.55 billion in May.
What to look for around EUR
The renewed dovish stance from the ECB and USD-dynamics should dictate the price action around the pair in the near term, helped at the same time by the broad risk-appetite trends and trade tensions. Further out, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and reinforces at the same time the current dovish attitude of the central bank. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility for EUR, with the centre of the debate gyrating around the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules as well as the challenging tone from LN’s M.Salvini.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.05% at 1.1360 and faces the next down barrier at 1.1344 (low Jun.25) followed by 1.1259 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1181 (low Jun.18). On the flip side, a break above 1.1412 (high Jun.25) would target 1.1419 (high Feb.28) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold: Bulls trying to defend 100-hour SMA, ahead of $1400 mark
The mentioned handle coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the $1342-$1439 recent upsurge, which if broken decisively would be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and trigger further intraday weakness.
Fed comments kill investors' buzz
Equity markets are looking a little flat on Wednesday after the Fed took the wind out of its sails and massaged expectations ahead of the July meeting