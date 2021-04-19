EUR/USD remains on track to close at fresh multi-week highs above 1.2030

- EUR/USD posts impressive gains at the start of the week.
- US Dollar Index holds above 91.00 as US T-bond yields recover modestly.
- Investors await European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements.
After closing the second straight week in the positive territory, the EUR/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and advanced to its highest level since early March at 1.2048 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.43% on the day at 1.2035.
Earlier in the day, the data published by Eurostat revealed that the Construction Output in February declined by 2.1%, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.2%, but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
In the meantime, the USD selloff that intensified amid slumping US Treasury bond yields remained intact on Monday and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to its worst level in nearly seven weeks at 91.03. However, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staging a rebound and rising more than 1% in the second half of the day, the DXY managed to limit its losses and was last seen falling 0.55% at 91.10.
Later in the week, the European Central Bank's policy announcements will be watched closely by market participants.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro.
EUR/USD outlook
Credit Suisse analysts think that EUR/USD could continue to push higher with a daily close above 1.2027 and target March high and 61.8% retracement of the 2021 fall at 1.2103/13. "A reversal back below 1.1992 followed by a clear break of support at 1.1950/46 would quickly turn the risks lower again for a fall back to 1.1928/23, then 1.1883," analysts added.
Additional levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2034
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.1985
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1853
|Daily SMA50
|1.1963
|Daily SMA100
|1.2058
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1995
|Previous Daily Low
|1.195
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1995
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.20 on broad dollar weakness
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.20, hitting the highest since March as the greenback falls despite a slide in stocks and an uptick in US yields. Optimism about Europe's vaccination campaign is helping the euro.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770
The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction.
Ripple price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses
BTC price has recovered only 8.5% since its crash, while ETH and XRP have surged 18% and 32%, respectively. ETH price and BTC face headwinds stalling their upswings while XRP bulls hint at a positive outlook. XRP price could surge 30% due to the presence of a strong foothold at $1.34.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.