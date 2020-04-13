EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018

- EUR net long positions hit two-year highs, but fail to bring in additional bids.
- EUR/USD is sidelined at press time amid losses in the US stock futures.
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0935 while heading into the European session.
Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency. The net speculative long positions in Euro rose to 79,624 contracts in the week ended April 7 to hit the highest in nearly two years, the US CFTC's commitment of traders report released on Friday showed. It's worth noting that speculators were bearish just five weeks ago.
Rejected at 1.0950
The pair faced rejection near Friday's high of 1.0950 during the Asian session, possibly due to the risk-off tone in the S&P 500 futures and the resulting demand for the US dollar.
The stock futures fell by over 2% in early Asia as oil prices dropped despite the decision by the OPEC+, a group of 24 nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to cut the oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day. Analysts at Goldman Sachs downplayed the deal, calling it insufficient to counter the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bearish pressures around the stock futures were likely bolstered by reports of a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in China.
European markets are closed on Monday
The European data docket is empty with markets closed on account of Easter Monday. As a result, trading volumes will likely be thin and erratic moves may be seen in the foreign exchange markets.
The EUR/USD pair will likely continue tracking the action in the oil markets and the S&P 50 futures. While oil prices are now reporting 3% gains, the S&P 500 futures are still trading in the red. The single currency may catch a bid if the stock futures reverse higher, tracking the uptick in oil.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0934
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.0937
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0908
|Daily SMA50
|1.0972
|Daily SMA100
|1.1036
|Daily SMA200
|1.1062
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0952
|Previous Daily Low
|1.092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.094
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0921
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0953
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains flat even as bullish bets hit highest since June 2018
The buying interest in the single currency remains weak, keeping EUR/USD sidelined near 1.0935 while heading into the European session. Reports of bullish market positioning have so far failed to draw fresh bids for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Downbeat UK GDP forecast cap upside in Sterling
Sterling finds no takers as UK's finance minister warns of massive economic contraction. The coronavirus-led uncertainty could keep the US dollar better bid. European markets are closed on account of Easter Monday.
Forex Today: Easter Monday limits market moves amid virus-led risk-off
Asian session remains mostly illiquid amid off at Australia, New Zealand. A lack of major data / events from China, Japan also contributes to the market’s inactivity. Coronavirus-led risk aversion regains attention as the US tops Italy to be the global hotspot.
WTI: On the bids above monthly support trend line
WTI recovers from the short-term falling trend line. 50% Fibonacci retracement, the four-week-old falling trend line on bulls’ radars. Sellers can aim for $20 following the sustained break of the support line.
Gold: Drops 1%, bearish RSI divergence on 1H chart
Gold is flashing red on Monday despite the renewed coronavirus concerns and signs of risk-off in the US stock futures. Gold's hourly chart suggests scope for a deeper price pullback. Gold drops alongside losses in the US stock futures.