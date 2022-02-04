EUR/USD remains firm and targets 2022 highs near 1.1480

- EUR/USD extends the rally to the 1.1470 region.
- Yields of the German 10y Bund record tops near the 0.20% level.
- Markets’ attention will be on the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls.
The buying pressure around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to fresh 3-week highs near 1.1470 on Friday.
EUR/USD bolstered by ECB, now looks to US NFP
EUR/USD advances for the sixth consecutive session for the first time since late-August/early-September 2021 and already trades at shouting distance from the YTD peaks in the 1.1480/85 band (January 14).
The renewed selling pressure around the greenback coupled with the surprising hawkish tilt at the ECB on Thursday lent extra wings to the pair’s weekly bounce, which already surpasses the 3% since 2022 lows recorded on January 28 near 1.1120.
In the wake of the ECB event and pari passu with the strong upside in the pair, yields of the key 10y German Bund advanced to new highs around 0.20%, an area last traded in February 2019.
In the domestic docket, German Factory Orders expanded 2.8% MoM in December and the Construction PMI improved to 54.4 in January. In the broader Euroland, Retail Sales for the month of December come next.
Across the pond, all the attention will be on the publication of the Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate for the month of January.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extends the optimism for yet another session on Friday and approaches the 2022 high, always bolstered by the prevailing risk-on sentiment, which was in turn boosted by the hawkish message from the ECB event on Thursday. Rising speculation of a potential ECB lift-off in September/December continues to underpin the solid upside momentum in the pair, which remains also propped up by higher yields in the German money markets.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Retail Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. ECB stance/potential reaction to the persistent elevated inflation in the region. ECB tapering speculation/rate path. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.20% at 1.1457 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1482 (2022 high Jan.14) followed by 1.1500 (200-week SMA) and finally 1.1676 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1308 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28) en route to 1.1100 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
Decentraland price eyes liquidity above $3 as MANA bulls comeback
Decentraland price looks ready for a quick run-up after it flipped a crucial hurdle into a foothold. Investors can expect MANA to continue this rally until it faces another stiff hurdle.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Win-win-win for the dollar? Low expectations, weak greenback point higher Premium
Has the US economy ground to a halt? That is the impression from the recent jitters in stock markets, the dollar's decline – and potentially the upcoming NFP report from January. It could be an inflection point for the greenback.