- EUR/USD fades part of the initial move to 1.0970 on Wednesday.
- Final Services PMIs in Germany and the EMU remained firm in March.
- The US ADP report came in below expectations at 145K jobs.
EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the 1.0950 region on Wednesday.
EUR/USD: Initial resistance appears in the 1.0970/80 band
EUR/USD keeps the cautious note and exchanges ups & downs in the 1.0950 region amidst the equally inconclusive price action around the greenback on Wednesday.
Earlier hawkish comments from ECB policy makers (Vasle, Vujcic) lend some support to the single currency along with healthy prints from Services PMIs in the euro area, although the generalized steady prudence ahead of the NFP figures on Friday appears to keep bulls contained for the time being.
In US data space, the ADP Employment Report showed the US private sector created 145K jobs in March vs. 200K expected and down from February’s 261K jobs. Additionally, the US trade deficit widened to $70.5B in February and the final Services PMI improved to 52.6 during last month. Finally, the ISM Non-Manufacturing is expected later in the session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps the weekly rally well and sound despite the ongoing knee-jerk, allowing for a potential test of the key 1.1000 mark sooner rather than later.
In the meantime, price action around the single currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the incipient Fed-ECB divergence when it comes to the banks’ intentions regarding the potential next moves in interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB-speak continue to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany, EMU Final Services PMI (Wednesday) – Germany Construction PMI (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation, or not, of the ECB hiking cycle. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is losing 0.05% at 1.0944 and faces the immediate contention at 1.0788 (monthly low April 3) followed by 1.0745 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0712 (low March 24). On the flip side, a break above 1.0973 (monthly high April 4) would target 1.1032 (2023 high February 2) en route to 1.1100 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
