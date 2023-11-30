EUR/USD remains capped under the 1.1000 mark, Eurozone HICP, US PCE eyed

The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain ground above 1.1000 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The weaker-than-expected German and Spain inflation data weighed on the Euro (EUR). Investors await the Italian, French, and Eurozone inflation data on Thursday for fresh impetus. The major pair currently trades near 1.0975, up 0.01% for the day. The November German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell 0.7% MoM from a 0.2% drop in the previous reading. On an annual basis, HICP inflation eased to 2.3% YoY versus 3.0% prior. This is the lowest point of inflation since April 2021. It is nearly at target and declined from a record high of 11.6% YoY in October 2022. However, the reading came in worse than market expectations and suggested downside risks to Eurozone HICP inflation for November. On Tuesday, Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel said the European Central Bank (ECB) may need to raise interest rates again if the inflation outlook worsens. Nonetheless, the market is pricing 95 basis points (bps) of rate cuts next year, beginning in April. Across the pond, the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the third quarter (Q3) arrived at 5.2% from 4.9% in the previous reading, above the market consensus of 5.0%. However, the upside of the Greenback was limited despite the upbeat US growth numbers. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday that inflation currently remains too high, but he stated that progress has been made and the Fed won’t need to hike rates further from here. While Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said he sought to keep alive the possibility of another rate hike, raising concerns about the longevity of inflationary pressure. Market participants will take more cues from more inflation data, due later on Thursday. The Eurozone HICP annual rate is expected to rise 3.9% in November, below the 4.2% recorded in October. Additionally, the German Retail Sales for October and the Unemployment Rate for November will be released. On the US docket, the US weekly Jobless Claims, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) for October, the Chicago PMI , and Pending Home Sales will be due on Thursday. These figures could give a clear direction to the EUR/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.