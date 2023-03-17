EUR/USD remains bid and climbs to 2-day highs near 1.0670

- EUR/USD revisits the 1.0660/70 band on Friday
- The greenback extends the corrective decline amidst risk-on mood.
- EMU Final inflation figures next of note in the euro docket.
The optimism around the European currency – and the risk complex in general – remains well and sound on Friday and now lifts EUR/USD to the 1.0665/70 band, or 2-day highs at the end of the week.
EUR/USD stronger on USD-selling, risk appetite improvement
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row and keeps the upbeat tone well in place in the second half of the week against the backdrop of a firmer recovery in the appetite for the risk-associated assets.
Indeed, recent positive news surrounding the US and European banking sectors helped mitigate concerns over a potential banking crisis, putting to rest at the same time bouts of risk aversion.
Following Thursday’s hike by the ECB, Board member Simkus suggested that the terminal rate has not been reached yet, while his colleague Villeroy noted that inflation in the euro area should be around 3% at some point by year end.
Later in the domestic calendar comes the final inflation figures in the Euroland, whereas Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, the CB Leading Index and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment are all due across the Atlantic.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD manages to leave behind some of the recent weakness and retakes the 1.0600 hurdle and above at the end of the week.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB in a context still dominated by elevated inflation, although amidst dwindling recession risks.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Final Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is advancing 0.36% at 1.0646 and the breakout of 1.0759 (monthly high March 15) would target 1.0804 (weekly high February 14) en route to 1.1032 (2023 high February 2). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 1.0516 (monthly low March 15) seconded by 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) and finally 1.0324 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is revering from 1.0670 to trade near 1.0650 in the European session. The US Dollar is finding its feet despite an upbeat mood. Dovish Fed expectations and banks' rescues revive risk appetite. US data next on tap.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150, US data in focus
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2150 in the European session. The Cable pair holds gains for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold climbs back closer to six-week high amid banking crisis fears
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?
Cardano hit an important milestone in its developmental journey going full peer-to-peer with node 1.35.6. Developers called all Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the Ethereum-killer blockchain network.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.