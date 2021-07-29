EUR/USD refreshes daily high above 1.1850 ahead of EU data

- EUR/USD continues to notch higher on Thursday in the Asian session
- US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
- US Dollar Index retreats towards a two-week low on Powell’s comments.
The selling tone surrounding the US dollar amid falling US Treasury yields keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily gains. After touching the low of 1.1753, the pair continues to march higher since the beginning of the week
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1855, up 0.11% on the day.
The successive gains in EUR/USD were primarily credited to the downbeat performance of the US dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, remained on the backfoot amid falling US Treasury yields. The tug of war between growth and inflationary concerns took a toll on Fed’s latest monetary policy’s meeting.
The Fed left the target range for its federal rates unchanged at 0-0.25% and assets purchasing also remained unchanged at the current pace of $120 billion.
In addition to that, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that although there has been substantial improvement in the economy still there is a way to go before the central bank would adjust its ultra-accommodative policy, which also kept investors away from the US dollar.
On the other hand, the single currency is boosted by the upbeat economic data and general risk-on mood. The IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose to 60.6 in June from 59.5 in the previous month.
Being said, the stronger economic data in the US and Eurozone improved the risk appetite and drove market participants towards riskier assets. The risk-on market sentiment favors EUR/USD upside gains.
The important data on the economic calendar to look out for would be the EURO Unemployment Rate, Consumer Confidence data, and German Haromized Inflation Rate. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Initial Jobless Claims would also be on the trader’s radar.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1854
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1819
|Daily SMA50
|1.1979
|Daily SMA100
|1.1975
|Daily SMA200
|1.2008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1752
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1795
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1717
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1899
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1949
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
