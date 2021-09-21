EUR/USD recovery towards 1.1740 remains fragile despite softer USD

- EUR/USD attempts recovery on Tuesday after the previous day’s fall out.
- US Dollar Index pares initial gains still remains elevated above 93.00.
- Ebbed China’s Evergrande fear , pre-fed anxiety helps Euro gains.
EUR/USD trades mildly higher in the Asian session on Tuesday amid cautious optimism. The pair remained mostly consolidated at the beginning of the day before comprising a sudden uptick during the trading session and touched intraday high of 1.1740.
At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1734, up 0.08% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, subsided from the initial higher levels to trade near 92.30 following the US House Speaker Pelosi comments.
In the latest development, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill but remained prepared for any adjustment. The prospects of House and Senate passage of the bill this week remained bleak over the disagreement among Democrats in both houses.
An uptick in the US 10-year benchmark yields at 1.32% limits the downside in the greenback as investors digested China’s property giant Evergrande default risk and FOMC meeting anxiety.
Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to pull back stimulus in the two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday by reducing monthly bond purchases while keeping in mind that it should not be considered as a signal to a sooner rate hike.
It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,361, up 0.30% for the day.
Investors turn their attention to US Current Account data, Housing Start, and Building Permits to take fresh trade insight.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1734
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1805
|Daily SMA50
|1.1794
|Daily SMA100
|1.1923
|Daily SMA200
|1.1989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1737
|Previous Daily Low
|1.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1669
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1778
EUR/USD bulls hang in there in slower pace Asia, Evergrande digested
EUR/USD is flat in a quiet Asian session following a turbulent start to the week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1728 between 1.1725 and 1.1731. Forex markets were quite contained given the scale of equity losses on the back of the Evergrande news.
GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above 1.3670
GBP/USD takes a breather after the previous session’s heavy sell-off. The pair dropped below 1.3650 in a more than 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3660, up 0.03% for the day.
Solana bulls panic selling could push SOL price sub -$100
Solana price makes new fourteen-day lows. Solana price has been on one wild ride since Friday. Major whipsaws in price action have generated uncertainty on both sides of the market. Bulls are likely trapped between $150 and $171.
Trudeau wins third term as Canada’s Prime Minister but without a majority – CTV projects
Canadian network CTV’s decision desk projects a win for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, announcing Trudeau as the country’s Prime Minister for the third straight term on Tuesday. CTV states that Liberals will form a government without a parliamentary majority.