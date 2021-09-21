EUR/USD recovery towards 1.1740 remains fragile despite softer USD

EUR/USD attempts recovery on Tuesday after the previous day’s fall out.

US Dollar Index pares initial gains still remains elevated above 93.00.

Ebbed China’s Evergrande fear , pre-fed anxiety helps Euro gains.

EUR/USD trades mildly higher in the Asian session on Tuesday amid cautious optimism. The pair remained mostly consolidated at the beginning of the day before comprising a sudden uptick during the trading session and touched intraday high of 1.1740.

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1734, up 0.08% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, subsided from the initial higher levels to trade near 92.30 following the US House Speaker Pelosi comments.

In the latest development, the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hopes for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill but remained prepared for any adjustment. The prospects of House and Senate passage of the bill this week remained bleak over the disagreement among Democrats in both houses.

An uptick in the US 10-year benchmark yields at 1.32% limits the downside in the greenback as investors digested China’s property giant Evergrande default risk and FOMC meeting anxiety.

Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to pull back stimulus in the two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday by reducing monthly bond purchases while keeping in mind that it should not be considered as a signal to a sooner rate hike.

It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,361, up 0.30% for the day.

Investors turn their attention to US Current Account data, Housing Start, and Building Permits to take fresh trade insight.

EUR/USD additional levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1734 Today Daily Change 0.0008 Today Daily Change % 0.07 Today daily open 1.1726 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1805 Daily SMA50 1.1794 Daily SMA100 1.1923 Daily SMA200 1.1989 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1737 Previous Daily Low 1.17 Previous Weekly High 1.1846 Previous Weekly Low 1.1724 Previous Monthly High 1.19 Previous Monthly Low 1.1664 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1723 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1714 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1705 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1684 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1669 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1741 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1757 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1778



