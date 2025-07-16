- The Euro recovers against the US Dollar with concerns over the Fed's independence limiting losses.
- EUR/USD price action recovers above 1.1600 as momentum turns neutral.
- Tariffs and trade deals remain in focus for the EUR/USD pair.
The Euro (EUR) is strengthening against its US Dollar (USD) counterpart on Wednesday, as traders shift focus to concerns surrounding the potential replacement of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
Following five consecutive days of losses, EUR/USD reached an intraday low at 1.1562 before recovering to trade back above 1.1600 at the time of writing.
With US President Donald Trump ramping up efforts to remove Jerome Powell as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, concerns over the independence of the central bank are weighing on the US Dollar.
EUR/USD price action recovers with support at 1.1600
On the technical front, EUR/USD has staged a notable recovery on Wednesday, with the 1.1600 psychological level now providing support for the immediate move.
The pair is now trading near 1.1670, with the 1.1700 psychological resistance level forming an additional barrier for the short-term move. With EUR/USD moving toward the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1683, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at that momentum remains neutral.
However, with trade talks in focus, downside risks remain. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-July move provides additional support at 1.1538, which could bring the 1.1500 level back into focus.
Meanwhile, the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1691 and the 20-day SMA at 1.1680 have transformed into resistance, indicating growing bearish pressure.
Meanwhile, the 50-day SMA at 1.1483 marks the next major support. Immediate downside targets lie between 1.1480 and 1.1440, where the 50-day SMA converges with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pops to fresh tops beyond 1.1700
EUR/USD gathers extra steam and jumps to two-day highs north of the 1.1700 region following the sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback, all in response to news saying President Trump is gauging the possibility of firing Chair Powell.
GBP/USD climbs to new highs near 1.3470, Dollar accelerates losses
GBP/USD picks up pace and advances to daily peaks in the 1.3470 zone on the back of the increasing downward pressure on the US Dollar after President Trump asked politicians if he can fire Fed Chief Powell.
Gold hits three-week highs near $3,380
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.