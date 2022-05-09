- Bullish tones emerging on the EUR/USD daily and weekly charts.
- Bulls on the lookout for a bullish engulfing close in the week that follows the Doji close of last week.
EUR/USD is back on the bid in late midday afternoon on Wall Street, trading 0.23% higher to 1.0570 at the time of writing. The pair was under pressure from the peak of the day at 1.0592 but it held above the 1.0495 lows.
There is little in the way that is driving the price other than ebbs and flows within an hourly consolidation between a 200 pip range, or thereabouts. More broadly, risk sentiment has weighed heavily on the euro stemming from the Ukraine crisis and now with the Chinese COVID risks and negative contagion ramifications for global growth.
Overnight, APAC stocks declined amid recent upside in yields and as participants digested a slowdown in Chinese trade data. ''Activity is grinding to a halt under Xi’s COVID Zero policy. Despite pledges to stimulate the economy, the measures announced so far have been minimal,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
In the currency space, DXY remained firm against G10s across the board as equity futures pointed to soft open in European markets. The Federal Reserve's path to a series of interest rate increases has weighed on sentiment in the face of a potential global recession and given the proximity to the Ukraine crisis, the eurozone's economy is under scrutiny. Additionally, pressure on the EU to announce an energy embargo on Russia has raised questions about the economic cost to the region.
Consequently, EUR/USD sank to 1.04955 in Europe but US yields came under pressure after the benchmark 10-year note hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs as traders awaited consumer price data and the auction of $103 billion in new government debt later this week.
Ten-year Treasury yields fell 4.1 basis points to 3.083%, after hitting 3.203%, a level last seen in November 2018. The short-covering in the bond market has consequently seen the early EUR/USD dip below 1.0520 was bought and the single currency neared 1.0600.
EUR/USD technical analysis
Technically, upside risks could be emerging with the daily dojis at weekly support.
EUR/USD weekly chart
However, for a convincing bullish outcome, bulls will be on the lookout for a bullish engulfing close in the week that follows the Doji close of last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummeted after losing the 0.7000 threshold
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6947,t its lowest since mid-2020, holding nearby and poised to extend its slump. The bearish route in global equities weighed on the pair and is set to continue amid inflation-related concerns.
EUR/USD bounced from 1.0500, lacks follow-through
EUR/USD seesawed between gains and losses, to finally settle in the 1.0550/60 price zone. US government bond yields peaked at fresh multi-year highs before retreating, leading dollar’s demand.
Gold: Unbeatable dollar set to keep appreciating
Gold Price is down at the beginning of the week as risk aversion maintained the greenback on the winning path. The American currency appreciated ever since the day started amid a dismal market mood.
Solana price continues to tank despite Instagram NFT support for NFTs
Solana price hit new 2022 lows over the weekend, hitting the $75 value area for the first time since late August 2021. However, SOL’s current downswing is likely about to reverse.
The commodities feed: Hungary holds up Russian oil ban
The oil market saw another strong week last week. Support continues to come from the European Union’s proposal to place an embargo on Russian oil. However, EU members have still not managed to come to a decision on this ban.