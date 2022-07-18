Analysts at Morgan Stanley remain bearish on the EUR/USD pair, predicting the main currency pair to test 0.9700 on the downside amid a dire Eurozone economic outlook.
Key quotes
"We turn outright bearish on the EUR and recommend EUR/USD shorts targeting 0.97. The Eurozone outlook is looking increasingly challenged with gas prices rising, growth data softening, and inflation remaining elevated.”
"Risks appear to be rising that European nations may be unable to sufficiently stockpile natural gas ahead of the high demand winter months, which may reduce market expectations for future growth. In the long term (2023+), ECB normalization may reduce fixed income outflows, supporting the currency, but this theme is unlikely to be kicking off anytime soon."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.6800 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is holding onto the recovery gains above 0.6800 amid a broad retreat in the US dollar. Easing fears of hawkish Fed rate hikes join optimism surrounding China to favor buyers. RBA Minutes, Deputy Governor Bullock’s comments in focus.
USD/JPY slips below 138.50 as DXY surrenders 108.00, BOJ in focus
The USD/JPY pair is on the verge of delivering a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of 138.39-138.66 on Friday. The asset is declining gradually as the US dollar index (DXY) witnessed a steep fall in early trading hours on Monday.
Gold Price oscillates around $1,700, downside looks likely on rising hawkish Fed bets
Gold Price has attempted an upside break of the consolidation in the early Tokyo session formed in a narrow range of $1,703.22-1,705.90 on Friday. The precious metal is displaying some signs of volatility expansion after a minor squeeze.
Why the Shiba Inu price suddenly seems so bearish
Shiba Inu price continued sideways price action merits a second guess in further up trend potential. A 25% decline is now on the table for the notorious meme coin. Shiba Inu price shows untrustworthy signals as the bulls are establishing a retracement since the 16% sell-off on June 9.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!