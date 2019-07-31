EUR/USD recedes from tops beyond 1.1160 on EMU data

- EUR/USD clinched weekly highs above 1.1160.
- EMU flash CPI at 1.1% YoY in July, Q2 GDP at 1.1% YoY.
- US ADP report, Fed meeting next of relevance.
After moving beyond 1.1160 in early trade, EUR/USD has quickly given away those gains and it has now returned to the 1.1150/40 band, always within a tight range ahead of the FOMC meeting.
EUR/USD cautious ahead of Fed
Spot is now reversing the positive start of the week after meeting strong resistance in the vicinity of the 10-day SMA, currently at 1.1171.
EUR saw its gains trimmed after advanced headline inflation figures in the region is seen gaining 1.1% on a year to July, while prices stripping food and energy costs are expected to gain 0.9% from a year earlier.
Further data in the bloc now see the economy expanding at a quarterly 0.2% during the April-June period and 1.1% on a yearly basis. The jobless rate ticked lower to 7.5% (from 7.6%).
Moving forward, the pair is seen extending the consolidative theme within the familiar range ahead of the US ADP report and the critical FOMC event later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
The single currency is expected to remain under scrutiny in the next weeks amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus, including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. The ECB has already changed its forward guidance and it now expects rates to remain at ‘present or lower levels’ until at least mid-2020. The unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region and the lack of traction in inflation are seen limiting any occasional bullish attempts in EUR for the time being and also give extra sustain to the dovish stance in the ECB.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.08% at 1.1146 and faces the next support at 1.1101 (2019 low Jul.25) seconded by 1.1021 (high May 8 2017) and finally 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the other hand, a break above 1.1233 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1286 (high Jul.11) en route to 1.1302 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.