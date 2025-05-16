EUR/USD rebounds to near 1.1200 ahead of UoM Consumer Sentiment Index release

- The EUR/USD pair edged higher as the US Dollar weakened in response to the latest economic data.
- US Producer Price Index declined by 0.5% MoM, while core PPI—excluding food and energy—fell by 0.4% in April.
- The Euro’s gains may be limited as ECB officials continue to hint at the possibility of additional interest rate cuts.
EUR/USD has recovered its daily losses, trading around 1.1200 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair receives support as the US Dollar (USD) weakens following the recent economic data released on Thursday.
The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 2.4% year-over-year in April, easing from the 2.7% increase in March and falling short of the market expectation of 2.5%. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, climbed 3.1% annually, down from the previous 4%. On a monthly basis, headline PPI dropped 0.5%, while core PPI fell 0.4%.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 10 stood at 229,000, unchanged from the revised figure for the previous week, and in line with expectations, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL). Continuing Jobless Claims rose by 9,000 to reach 1.881 million for the week ending May 3.
Traders will likely observe the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index, set to be released on Friday. Market forecasts anticipate a rise in consumer survey results, which have dropped for four straight months, reaching a two-year low of 52.2. Investors are hopeful that consumer sentiment will show some recovery, potentially boosting the index back to 53.4.
The Euro (EUR) may come under pressure as European Central Bank (ECB) officials continue to signal room for further interest rate cuts amid weakening inflationary trends. ECB policymaker and Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau commented that protectionist measures announced by the US administration are likely to “restart inflation in its economy, not in Europe,” potentially supporting a rate cut as early as this summer.
Meanwhile, Eurozone GDP growth for Q1 was revised slightly lower to 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, down from the initial estimate and prior reading of 0.4%. On an annual basis, GDP grew by 1.2%, in line with expectations. Notably, Employment Change for the January–March period surprised to the upside, rising 0.3% quarter-on-quarter versus the flash estimate and prior reading of 0.1%.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6400 amid fresh US Dollar selling
AUD/USD has picked up fresh bids above 0.6400 in the Asian session on Thursday. Renewed US Dollar weakness on fading US trade deals optimism overshadow bets that the RBA will cut rates next week. All eyes remain on US data and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY recovers toward 145.50 amid Japan's weaker Q1 GDP print
USD/JPY rebounds from weekly lows toward 145.50 in the Asian session amid the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations. The BoJ is widely expected to hike rates again in 2025 despite weaker-than-expected Japan's Q1 GDP print. In contrast, this week's softer US inflation figures boost the case for more rate cuts by the Fed.
Gold price stalls recovery from over one-month low near 200-period SMA on H4
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's strong recovery move from the $3,120 region, or the lowest level since April 10, and attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Friday. The US-China trade truce for 90 days has eased some of the pressure on global markets and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Bitcoin and Solana decline as FTX plans to begin second wave of distributions
Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) saw a slight decline on Thursday, following an announcement from defunct crypto exchange FTX that it will commence its second wave of creditors’ distributions on May 30.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.