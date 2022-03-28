- EUR/USD trims losses and regains the 1.0980 region.
- The dollar gives away part of the initial strong advance.
- German 10y bund yields rose to 0.63%, or multi-year peaks.
Following an early drop to the proximity of 1.0940, EUR/USD regains some composure and now retargets the key barrier at 1.1000 on Monday.
EUR/USD: Next on the downside comes 1.0900
EUR/USD now alternates gains with losses in the sub-1.1000 region on the back of the unabated upside bias in the greenback.
Indeed, extra gains in the buck remain propped up by the march north in US yields along with markets’ expectations of tighter rate path by the Federal Reserve, while the absence of news from the Ukraine war appears to sustain a cautious note in the risk complex.
No data releases in the euro docket on Monday should leave all the attention to flash trade balance figures and the Dallas Fed manufacturing gauge due later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD comes under further downside pressure and revisits the 1.0950/40 band in response to the firmer demand for the greenback at the beginning of the week. Occasional pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by the speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB at some point by year end, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – EMU Final Consumer Confidence, ECB Lagarde, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Wednesday) – Germany Retail Sales, Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate, EMU Unemployment Rate (Thursday) – Final EMU, Germany Manufacturing PMI, EMU Flash Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Impact of the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is retreating 0.10% at 1.0970 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1037 (high March 25) followed by 1.1137 (weekly high March 17) and finally 1.1211 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, a drop below 1.0944 (weekly low March 28) would target 1.0900 (weekly low March 14) en route to 1.0805 (2022 low March 7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1000 as Treasury yields retreat
EUR/USD is tackling 1.1000, rebounding from two-week lows, as the market mood improves in the European trading. The US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a three-year high, offering support to the euro. Although the US dollar trades firmer, keeping the further upside elusive in the pair.
USD/JPY keeps rallying towards 125.00 on BOJ's unlimited bond buying
USD/JPY is rallying hard towards 125.00, hitting the highest level since August 2015. The BOJ offers to buy consecutive and unlimited Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) for the first time ever to defend its yield target at 0.25%. The Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence is smashing the Japanese yen.
Gold drops to multi-day low, below $1,930 level amid stronger USD
Gold witnessed heavy selling on Monday and reversed the recent gains to a near two-week high. Hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven XAU/USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, stronger USD added to the intraday selling bias.
Cardano price and what to expect after a 50% run-up
Cardano price takes on a significant hurdle as bulls continue to propel the altcoin higher. Unlike other barriers before it, ADA will need a massive surge in bullish momentum to overcome it.
Week Ahead: US Nonfarm Payrolls, US PCE, EU CPI in focus
The most recent US payrolls report was by all accounts a fairly decent one, although the number was of lesser importance given that we already knew that the Fed was going to raise rates come what may when they met in March.