- EUR/USD snaps five-day losing streak, rises 0.30% in North American session following Eurozone data indicating easing inflation in some countries.
- US consumer confidence advances, supporting the gains but falls slightly below April’s figure, reflecting concerns about future business conditions.
- Inflation expectations are elevated but stable at an average of 6.1% over the next 12 months.
EUR/USD snaps five straight days of losses, rising some 0.30% in the North American session after a tranche of Eurozone (EU) economic data showed that inflation in some countries of the bloc appears to ease. Meanwhile, consumer confidence advances in the United States (US), capping the EUR/USD gains. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0727.
EUR/USD underpinned by upbeat sentiment, soft US Dollar
Wall Street trades mixed, though tech stocks climb on AI’s frenzy. The Conference Board (CB) revealed that Consumer Confidence in May rose to 102.3, below April’s 103.7, but exceeded estimates of 99. “Consumer confidence declined in May as consumers’ view of current conditions became somewhat less upbeat while their expectations remained gloomy,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director, Economics at The Conference Board. The report showed that Americans are becoming pessimistic about future business conditions, though expectations for jobs and income remain steady.
Inflation expectations remain elevated but stable at a 6.1% average over the next 12 months.
Recently, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for May plunged by -29.1, below the previous month's -23.4 contraction, signaling that business activity continued to deteriorate.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, is down 0.06%, at 104.116.
Aside from this, the Eurozone economic agenda featured May inflation in Spain, with MoM figures at -0.1%, below estimates of 0.1% and well beneath the prior’s month reading of 0.6%. Annually based, inflation expanded by 3.2%, below forecasts of 3.5%.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) speakers led by Lithuanian policymaker Gediminas Simkus commented that the ECB could raise ratees in June and July, echoing comments by many policymakers that June’s hike is not the last. Nevertheless, when speaking about September, he said, “it’s too early to say.”
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0724
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0873
|Daily SMA50
|1.0903
|Daily SMA100
|1.0816
|Daily SMA200
|1.0487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0744
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0702
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0729
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0733
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
