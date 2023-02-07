EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0750 amid sluggish markets, ECB, Fed talks in focus

- EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around one-month low, probes three-day downtrend.
- ECB hawks forget the last week’s failed attempt to please bulls, upbeat EU data also favors Euro buyers.
- Receding concerns about US recession, hawkish Fedspeak exerts downside pressure on the pair.
- Fed Chair Powell, ECB’s Schnabel could entertain traders, Sino-American news is important too.
EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.0735 while probing bears at the monthly low, after a three-day dominance, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the key events, namely speeches from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
The Euro failed to cheer hawkish ECB speak, as well as firmer Eurozone data, on Monday as it dropped to the lowest levels since January 09 amid a broad US Dollar recovery.
“The risk of doing too little dwarfs the risk of overtightening policy,” European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Monday.
Talking about the data, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index improves further to -8.0 in February from -17.5 in January vs. -12.8 expected. On the same line, Eurozone Retail Sales arrived at -2.8% YoY in January vs. -2.7% expected and -2.5% prior. Furthermore, German Factory Orders growth jumped to 3.2% MoM following an upwardly revised 4.4% fall in December, as well as 2.2% market forecasts.
On the other hand, the US economic calendar was mostly silent but growth optimism by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and President Joe Biden joined hawkish Fed talks to propel the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar. “The strong labor market probably means ‘we have to do a little more work,’” said Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphel Bostic in an interview with Bloomberg.
That said, a dash on the US diplomatic visit to Beijing and China’s harsh reaction to the US shooting down its balloon by terming it a spying attempt triggered the market’s risk-off mood and weigh on the EUR/USD pair the previous day. However, the latest comments from US President Joe Bide appear soothing on the matter as he said, “The balloon incident does not weaken US-China relations.”
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but the US 10-year Treasury bond struggled for clear directions around 3.63%, after a two-day rebound from the monthly low.
Looking forward, sluggish markets and pre-event anxiety may restrict immediate EUR/USD moves ahead of German Industrial Production for December, a speech from ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, not to forget US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) comments.
Although the ECB hawks may try to keep the EUR/USD afloat, major attention will be given to the US policymakers’ statements for clear directions amid hawkish Fed bets.
Technical analysis
A sustained downside break of an ascending trend line from early November, around 1.0850 by the press time, keeps EUR/USD sellers hopeful amid bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold. That said, the pair’s further downside towards the 50-DMA, around 1.0690, appears imminent unless the quote stays below 1.0850.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0841
|Daily SMA50
|1.0685
|Daily SMA100
|1.0327
|Daily SMA200
|1.032
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0799
|Previous Daily Low
|1.071
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0793
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0657
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0604
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0872
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds above 0.6860 key support on softer Aussie trade surplus, RBA, Fed’s Powell eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around the intraday high near 0.6890, portraying the typical pre-data anxiety, as the Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy meeting announcements on early Tuesday.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 132.00 after Japan confirms 'stealth intervention'
USD/JPY is sinking toward 132.00 in the Tokyo open as Japan's Finance Ministry confirmed a stealth intervention in the forex market. The BoJ conducted an intervention in the yen on instructions from the Finance Ministry. Focus shifts to Fed's Powell.
Gold struggles below $1,900 as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) treads water around $1,865, following a corrective bounce off the one-month low, as the bullion traders await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech amid hawkish bias over the United States central bank’s next move.
Will Binance Coin price face a drawdown as Binance suspends USD bank transfers from February 8?
Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. It also emerged as a key player in the crypto industry owing to its initiatives following the FTX collapse in November 2022.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: No choice but to keep hiking rates Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on February 7, with the Board expected to pull the trigger by another 25 basis points (bps).