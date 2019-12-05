EUR/USD re-testing the 1.1100 region ahead of US data

- EUR/USD climbs further and re-visits the 1.1100 handle.
- DXY fades the earlier optimism and is back near 97.50.
- US Claims, trade surprised to the upside.
EUR/USD has quickly left behind Wednesday’s pullback and it is now flirting once again with the key barrier in the 1.1100 neighbourhood.
EUR/USD firm in 4-week highs
After two consecutive weeks with losses, the pair is now trading firm into the positive ground, always propped up by the persistent and renewed selling bias around the greenback.
Poor prints in the US docket as of late have resurrected doubts regarding the ‘good shape’ of the US economy, while news on the US-China trade front have been also weighing on yields and morphed into extra weakness for the buck.
Data wise in Euroland, Retail Sales disappointed expectations in October, while final Q3 GDP prints matched consensus. In the US economy, weekly Claims rose by 203K, dropping to a 7-month low, while the trade deficit shrunk to $47.2 billion in October (from $51.1 billion).
Later in the session US Factory Orders and Durable Goods Orders for the month of October will close the daily calendar.
What to look for around EUR
The pair has finally broken above the key barrier at 1.1100 the figure amidst the continuous bearish note in the greenback and the comeback of US-China trade tensions, although it could not sustain the break and returned to the comfort zone around 1.1080/90. On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region appears far from abated despite some positive results from key fundamentals in Germany and the euro bloc as of late. This does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the cautious/bearish view on the European currency in the medium term.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.16% at 1.1095 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1116 (monthly high Dec.4) seconded by 1.1158 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21). On the other hand, a breakdown of 1.1067 (100-day SMA) would target 1.1042 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0989 (monthly low Nov.14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data
US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.
GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation
GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest.
Crypto market is changing and not only in prices
2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.
Gold holds steady near $1475, weaker USD lends some support
Gold struggled to capitalize on the attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1475 region.
USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data
Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.