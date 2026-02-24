China’s Commerce Ministry is willing to hold sixth round of trade talks with US

China’s Commerce Ministry expresses willingness to hold the sixth round of trade talks with the United States (US) in a press conference during European trading hours on Tuesday.

Remarks

Closely monitoring US measures.



China will decide at right time on adjusting counter measures.



Urges US to abandon 'unilateral tariffs'



China willing to hold 6th round of trade talks with the US.

Market reaction

There appears to be a positive impact on the Chinese Yuan (CNH) from comments by China's commerce ministry. USD/CNH has turned upside down and trades 0.05% lower to near 6.8810 as of writing.