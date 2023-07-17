EUR/USD prods 1.1250 hurdle on hawkish ECB talks ahead of US Retail Sales

- EUR/USD edges higher amid hawkish ECB signals, US Dollar’s retreat.
- ECB’s Nagel cites “sticky” inflation to favor rate hike in September, ECB’s Vasle emphasizes resilient and high core inflation.
- Mixed sentiment, unimpressive US data prod US Dollar bulls ahead of US Retail Sales.
- ECB talks, second-tier US data will also be watched for clear directions as bulls struggle to cross key resistance.
EUR/USD bulls keep flirting with the 1.1250 resistance for the third consecutive day amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, staying around the highest levels since February 2022. In doing so, the Euro pair justifies hawkish bias at the European Central Bank (ECB) while cheering the US Dollar’s retreat. However, a cautious mood ahead of today’s key US Retail Sales for June and a mixed mood in the market seems to prod the major currency pair’s buyers.
On Monday, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Boštjan Vasle said, “We need to keep tightening policy at our next meeting.” The policymaker emphasizes the resilient and high core inflation while favoring the hawkish move.
On the same line was ECB policymaker and Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel who said "I expect the ECB will raise interest rates later this month by 25 bps" as core inflation in the Eurozone is ‘very sticky’ but "For the September meeting, we will see what the data will tell us."
It should be noted that the looming fears of Germany’s recession and the recent easing in China’s economic recovery seem to prod the Euro bulls and allow the US Dollar to lick its wounds despite unimpressive data at home.
On Monday, New York (NY) Empire State Manufacturing Index for July eased to 1.1 from 6.6 prior and 0.0 market forecasts. The data failed to inspire the US Dollar Index (DXY) sellers initially before weighing on the DXY, probing Friday’s recovery backed by the upbeat prints of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index and consumer inflation expectations for the said month.
Elsewhere, the return of the US-China tension and the market’s consolidation ahead of late July’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting also prod the EUR/USD bulls.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with minor gains whereas the US Treasury bond yields remained pressured.
To overcome the inaction around the key upside hurdle, US Retail Sales for June, expected to rise to 0.5% versus 0.3% prior, will be crucial to watch. Also important will be the ECB talks and the US Industrial Production for June, expected -0.1% versus -0.2% prior.
Technical analysis
A higher high on prices joins a higher high on the RSI (14) line to validate the latest EUR/USD run-up. However, a clear upside break of the 1.1250 hurdle appears necessary for the Euro pair buyers to target the February 2022 high of near 1.1495.
That said, the pullback moves appear unimpressive unless the quote stays beyond the previous resistance line stretched from early February, around 1.1160 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.1227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0966
|Daily SMA50
|1.087
|Daily SMA100
|1.0854
|Daily SMA200
|1.0653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1245
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1245
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0944
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1185
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears stay hopeful of breaking 0.6800, RBA Minutes, US Retail Sales eyed
AUD/USD remains depressed after two-day losing streak, fades late Monday’s corrective bounce. Fears surrounding China, dovish concerns about RBA joins market’s inflation woes to keep Aussie pair on the back foot.
EUR/USD prods 1.1250 hurdle on hawkish ECB talks ahead of US Retail Sales
EUR/USD bulls keep flirting with the 1.1250 for the third consecutive day amid early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, staying around the highest levels since February 2022. The Euro pair justifies hawkish bias at the European Central Bank (ECB) while cheering the US Dollar’s retreat.
Gold edges higher past $1,940 support confluence as United States Retail Sales loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,955, despite picking up bids during early Tuesday’s Asian session, as market players await the United States Retail Sales data to overcome the indecision at the trading floor.
LINK trading volume skyrockets 160%, price shoots 10% as Chainlink activates CCIP for DeFi-TradFi bridge
Chainlink price is bullish, defying current bearishness in the crypto market as Bitcoin fails to provide direction. The token’s stats are flashing green on CoinMarketCap, suggesting optimism in the LINK market.
US equities shrug off downbeat China data
There was some initial fallout on Monday from the softer round of economic data out of China, though a lot of this was contained, with US equities doing a good job shrugging it off and rallying to fresh yearly highs.