EUR/USD probable test of 1.1770 – UOB

EUR/USD probable test of 1.1770 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
The pair could slip back towards the 1.1770 area, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for a move towards 1.1835 was wrong as EUR rebounded strongly after touching a low of 1.1864. A temporary low is likely in place and while the rebound could extend above the overnight high of 1.1953, the next resistance is at 1.1980 is unlikely to be seriously threatened. Support is at 1.1915 followed by 1.1890. The 1.1864 low is like ‘safe’, at least for today”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR staged a strong rebound but as highlighted yesterday, as long as 1.1980 is not taken out, the immediate pressure remains on the downside, However, after the strong recovery, the odds for further extension towards 1.1770 have diminished. In the meanwhile, EUR could consolidate for a few days before making another attempt to move lower”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.