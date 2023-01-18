EUR/USD prints four-day losing streak below 1.0800 as ECB hawks retreat, US data, yields in focus

- EUR/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day as bears tighten grips amid firmer US Dollar.
- BoJ-led slump in yields helps US Dollar regain its strength.
- Firmer EU statistics allow ECB officials to ease hawkish bias.
- US data can add to upside strength in case of firmer outcome for December.
EUR/USD stays on the bear’s radar as it slides to 1.0770 during the four-day south-run heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair bears the burden of the broad US Dollar rebound, as well as receding hawkish bias over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next move.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) braces for the biggest daily gains in two weeks, up for the third consecutive day around 102.90 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies cheers a slump in the Treasury yields triggered by the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) inaction.
US Treasury bond yields as they reverse the early-day rebound to drop towards 3.48% while the S&P 500 futures printed 0.30% intraday gains, following the mildly negative marks of the intraday performance. On the same line, Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) slumped to 0.362% after the BoJ announcements from 0.50% just before the BOJ.
Additionally favoring the US Dollar is the receding optimism surrounding China as expectations of upbeat growth figures from China, as conveyed by economists from Goldman Sachs, contrast the fears of more Sino-American tussles over Taiwan to probe China-linked optimism. Earlier in the day, South China Morning Post (SCMP) mentioned that Beijing ‘should be wary’ as the US and Taiwan seeks closer economic ties.
At home, Bloomberg’s news triggered swirling talks of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) slower rate hike starting after February and weighed on the Euro (EUR). “ECB policymakers are starting to consider a slower pace of interest-rate hikes after a likely 50 basis-point step in February,” said Bloomberg. The news might have taken clues from the recently positive data from Germany and Eurozone, as well as mixed comments from the ECB policymakers.
On Tuesday, German ZEW headline numbers showed that the Economic Sentiment Index returned to positive territory, arriving at 16.9 in January from -23.3 in December, beating the market expectation of -15.5. On the other hand, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Eurozone rose to 16.7 from -23.6.
It should be noted that ECB board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno said the previous day, “The fourth quarter growth in Europe will be most likely still positive.” On the contrary, Chief Economist Phillip Lane told the Financial Times (FT) that interest rates do have to be higher than they are now.
Considering, the EUR/USD bears are likely to regain control. However, it all depends upon how well today’s US Retail Sales and PPI for December, expected 0.1% and -0.1% MoM versus -0.6% and 0.3% respective priors, could propel the US Dollar.
Technical analysis
One-month-old previous resistance line joins the 21-DMA to highlight 1.0680 as the short-term key support for the EUR/USD bears to crack.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0775
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.0794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0678
|Daily SMA50
|1.0533
|Daily SMA100
|1.0206
|Daily SMA200
|1.031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0869
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0868
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0639
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0833
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0946
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2300 ahead of UK CPI
Pound Sterling has been outperforming other risk-perceived currencies this week as rising wages in the United Kingdom region are passing all checks for a continuation of sheer policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE).
USD/JPY soars 2.50% through 131.00 after BoJ's inaction on yield control policy
USD/JPY is rallying hard beyond 131.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced no changes to its monetary and yield control policy on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is reversing a part of its recent uptrend, as the BoJ defies market pressure. Kuroda eyed.
EUR/USD prints four-day losing streak below 1.0800 as ECB hawks retreat
EUR/USD stays on the bear’s radar as it slides to 1.0770 during the four-day south-run heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair bears the burden of the broad US Dollar rebound, as well as receding hawkish bias over the European Central Bank’s (ECB) next move.
Gold eyes further correction toward $1,870 amid bearish technicals Premium
Gold price is extending its correction from nine-month highs into the third straight day this Wednesday. Gold price is undermined by resurgent United States Dollar (USD) demand, despite the sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price shows a clear sign of slowing down as it heads into a supply zone. Although there is a slow climb to the upside, the chances of a further continuation are very low.