EUR/USD Price Forecast: Two-day uptrend pauses near 50% Fibo., looks to US NFP for fresh impetus

- EUR/USD consolidates its recovery gains from over a two-week low touched Tuesday.
- Investors keenly await the US employment details before placing fresh directional bets.
- The setup favors bullish traders and supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices, meanwhile, manage to hold above the 1.1100 round figure, nearly unchanged for the day as traders opt to wait for the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report before placing fresh directional bets.
From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from the 1.1075-1.1070 area, or over a two-week low touched on Tuesday, stalls near the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest corrective slide from the YTD peak touched in August. That said, the overnight breakout through the 1.1090-1.1095 confluence resistance – comprising the 38.2% Fibo. level and the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart – favors bullish traders.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, validates the positive outlook and suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the upside. Bulls, however, need to wait for a sustained move beyond the 50% Fibo. level resistance before placing fresh bets and positioning for further strength towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.1135 region.
The subsequent move-up should allow the EUR/USD pair to aim back towards retesting the YTD peak, around the 1.1200 mark touched in August. Some follow-through buying will confirm a fresh breakout and lift the EUR/USD pair further towards the 1.1240-1.1245 intermediate barrier en route to the July 2023 swing high, around the 1.1275 region.
On the flip side, the 1.1095-1.1090 confluence resistance breakpoint now seems to act as immediate support ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.1070-1.1065 region. A convincing break below the latter will expose the weekly low, around the 1.1025 area touched on Tuesday, before the EUR/USD pair drops to the 1.1000 psychological mark. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 06, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 160K
Previous: 114K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Australian Dollar loses ground as traders adopt caution ahead of US NFP
The Australian Dollar (AUD) halts its two days of gains against the US Dollar (USD) as traders adopt caution ahead of the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). This data may offer more cues on the potential size of an expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this month.
USD/JPY Price Prediction: Downtrend resumes, yet buyers recover 143.00
USD/JPY extended its losses for the third consecutive day, hitting a four-week low of 142.85, yet traders lifted the pair, which closed Thursday's session with losses of 0.21%. As Friday’s Asian session begins, the pair trades at 143.39, virtually unchanged.
Gold price bulls turn cautious near $2,525 hurdle ahead of US NFP report
Gold price (XAU/USD) climbed closer to the $2,524-2,525 supply zone on Thursday amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) selling, led by bets for a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) later this month.
Why Ethereum is underperforming Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple and others
Ethereum (ETH) is down 2% on Thursday following a key analysis showing the top altcoin has underperformed assets, including Bitcoin, Solana, Nvidia, Meta, Apple, Gold and others. CryptoQuant analysts and the F2pool co-founder weigh in on why ETH has underperformed and what investors should expect.
ADP Employment Change Preview: US private sector expected to add 145K new jobs in August
ADP Employment Change is forecast to arrive at 145,000 in August. Labor market conditions could influence the Fed’s policy outlook. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after posting large losses in August.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.